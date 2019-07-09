WTI pulls back as trade woes weigh over geopolitics

- Energy buyers emphasize fresh trade tensions between the US and China.
- US-Iran tussle and OPEC+ production cuts limit heavy declines.
- API data and trade/political headlines will be in the spotlight.
Following its failure to cross 200-day moving average, WTI witnesses pullback to $57.50 during early Tuesday.
Optimism surrounding the US economy, mainly basis on Friday’s upbeat employment report, failed to last long as media releases from the US and China continue to tame the odds favoring a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies. The latest red signals include China’s top official’s warning of destruction to the US if it considers the dragon nation an enemy and the US Commerce Departments announcement to collect extra reserves from importers of Chinese and Mexican structural steel.
However, geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, coupled with oil production cut extension by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies popularly known as OPEC+, limited the black gold’s downpour.
Iran recently announced to waive rich uranium limits set under the nuclear deal while forcing the global powers to accept the 2015 agreement. The US, on the other hand, continues to push France and other global powers to restrict the nuclear powers Iran may use.
Looking forward, a weekly release of the US oil stocks change by a private industry survey the American Petroleum Institute (API) will offer an immediate catalyst to follow while trade /political headlines can keep dominating the price momentum. The API inventories last shrank 5 million barrels for the week ended on June 28.
Technical Talks
FXStreet Analyst, Ross J Burland, says that the energy benchmark is on the verge of a breakout:
From a technical standpoint, WTI is being squeezed into a tight spot and a break-out is due either side of the 58 handle. Price continues to trade between the 38.2% Fibo of the daily swing lows and highs and around the 20, 50 and 200 Experiential Moving Averages. On a break to the upside, beyond the trend line resistance, prices can rise to 60 level. Below the weekly lows at 56.77, the 52 handle and then the 14th Jan 50.41 lows ahead of the 26th November lows at 49.44 are in sight.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.