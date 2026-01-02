USD/CHF stalls below 0.7940 in a calm New Year session

The US Dollar is trading practically flat against the Swiss Franc, right below the 0.7940 line, ahead of the US session opening on Friday, The pair has edged up from three-month lows at the 0.7860 area in late December, but it closed the 2025 year with a more than 12% decline.



A combination of market concerns about Trump’s trading policies, with signs of lower economic growth and high inflation in the US economy, and the unprecedented attacks from US President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve, has weighed heavily on the US Dollar over the last months.

Fed easing hopes keep US Dollar rallies limited

The US central bank cut rates by 25 basis points in each of the last two monetary policy meetings and is projecting another rate cut in 2026. Apart from that, Chairman Jerome Powell ends his term in May, and Trump will likely replace him with a more dovishly leaning profile, which is likely to be announced in the coming weeks. This keeps investors confident in a steeper monetary easing cycle.



Recent US macroeconomic figures, however, have been fairly positive. U.S. Initial Jobless Claims dropped unexpectedly by 16K to 199K in the week of December 26, from the upwardly revised 215K in the previous week. Previously, Pending Home Sales rose at their highest pace in the last three years.



Later today, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is expected to confirm a moderate slowdown of the sector’s business activity. Investors, however, are likely to wait for the key December Non-farm Payrolls report, which has been delayed to next week, for a better assessment of the Fed’s rate path.

performance

In Switzerland, the KOF Leading Indicators revealed an unexpected improvement, to 103.4 in December, from 101.7 in December, its highest level in more than one year, hinting at a stronger growth ahead. The KOF Swiss Economic Institute underscored the strong performance of the manufacturing and construction sectors, although it warned about signs of weakness in demand-side indicators.