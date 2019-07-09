UK consumer spending at weakest since mid-90s - BRC

Average sales growth at British retailers was slowest on record in June as Brexit uncertainty forced consumers to tighten their purse strings, a survey by the British Retail Consortium, an industry group, showed on Tuesday.

Average sales growth weakened to 0.6% in the 12 months to June, the slowest since it began its records in 1995, according to Reuters.

Retailers also recorded their biggest annualized fall for June on record - down 1.3%.

Comments by BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson

"Overall, the picture is bleak: rising real wages have failed to translate into higher spending as ongoing Brexit uncertainty led consumers to put off non-essential purchases."

"The continued risk of a no-deal Brexit is harming consumer confidence and forcing retailers to spend hundreds of millions of pounds putting in place mitigations."