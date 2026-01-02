TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/SD extends its recovery to the $4,400 area

  • Gold appreciated to $4,400 after bottoming at $4,270 earlier this week.
  • Precious metals rally amid rising geopolitical frictions and thin trading volumes.
  • XAU/USD is likely to find resistance at $4,400 and $4,445.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/SD extends its recovery to the $4,400 area
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) accelerated its recovery on a holiday-thinned session on Friday, with markets in Japan and China closed for the New Year festivities. The precious metal is 1.75% up on the day, reaching levels near $4,400, after bouncing from $4,274 earlier this week.

A combination of market expectations of lower interest rates in the US and growing geopolitical frictions has underpinned support from precious metals over the last few sessions. Russia has announced the revision of its stance at the peace talks with Ukraine, after an alleged drone attack in one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences, while US President Trump has elevated his tone against Iran.

Technical Analysis: Gold, likely to find resistance at $4,400 and  $4,445

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trading at $4,395 after bouncing up from the area between the 61.8% and the 78.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of the December rally. This is a common target for corrections, but Monday's bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart should act as a warning for buyers.

Technical indicators on intra-day charts are positive. The 4-Hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) turns higher, reinforcing improving bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 52.85, neutral and slightly favoring longs

Resistances are at the December 30 high, near $4,400, ahead of the December 23 and 24 lows, at the $4,445 arrea and the broken trendline support, now around $4,500. Supports are at the 4,305 intra-day level and the December 31 low at $4,274. Further down, the target is at the early December lows, near $4,170.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.19%0.05%0.05%-0.23%-0.28%-0.08%
EUR-0.17%-0.02%-0.04%-0.02%-0.36%-0.34%-0.15%
GBP-0.19%0.02%-0.02%-0.04%-0.34%-0.35%-0.12%
JPY-0.05%0.04%0.02%-0.11%-0.41%-0.38%-0.13%
CAD-0.05%0.02%0.04%0.11%-0.32%-0.28%-0.12%
AUD0.23%0.36%0.34%0.41%0.32%0.02%0.22%
NZD0.28%0.34%0.35%0.38%0.28%-0.02%0.20%
CHF0.08%0.15%0.12%0.13%0.12%-0.22%-0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD stays under mild bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Friday. Although trading conditions remain thin following the New Year holiday and ahead of the weekend, the modest recovery seen in the US Dollar causes the pair to edge lower. The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

After testing 1.3400 on the last day of 2025, GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound. Nevertheless, the pair finds it difficult to gather momentum and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3450 as market participants remain in holiday mood.

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold advances toward $4,400 and gains more than 1.5% on the day after suffering heavy losses amid profit-taking heading into the end of the year. Growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy and persistent geopolitical risks seem to be helping XAU/USD stretch higher.

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano kicks off the New Year on a positive note and is extending gains, trading above $0.36 at the time of writing on Friday. Improving on-chain and derivatives data point to growing bullish interest, while the technical outlook keeps an upside breakout in focus.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers