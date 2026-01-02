TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD is on its back foot, awaiting US Manufacturing PMI data

  • EUR/USD accelerates its downtrend with bears eyeing the 1.1700 area.
  • Manufacturing activity contracted beyond expectations in the Eurozone in December.
  • US PMI figures are expected to confirm a moderate expansion of the manufacturing sector's activity.
EUR/USD is on its back foot, awaiting US Manufacturing PMI data
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD extends losses on Friday's European session, trading near 1.1720 heading into the US trading session, down from highs past 1.1800 in late December. The disappointing manufacturing activity figures in the Eurozone and some of its main economies have increased bearish pressure on the Euro, in an otherwise calm New Year's session.

From a wider perspective, however, the pair remains at a relatively short distance from the three-month highs at 1.1808 seen right before Christmas. The US Dollar USD) depreciated about 14% against the Euro in 2025, weighed by market concerns about US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies, signs of deceleration in the US economy, and, lately, also the monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The final German and Eurozone's HCOB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures highlight the declining contribution of manufacturing activity in the regions' Gross Domestic Product. Investors are now looking at the final US S&P Manufacturing PMI release, which might provide some fresh impetus to the Greenback.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.21%0.12%-0.02%-0.05%-0.35%-0.34%-0.03%
EUR-0.21%-0.14%-0.13%-0.16%-0.52%-0.45%-0.14%
GBP-0.12%0.14%0.00%-0.06%-0.38%-0.31%0.00%
JPY0.02%0.13%0.00%-0.14%-0.46%-0.38%-0.01%
CAD0.05%0.16%0.06%0.14%-0.33%-0.24%0.03%
AUD0.35%0.52%0.38%0.46%0.33%0.07%0.38%
NZD0.34%0.45%0.31%0.38%0.24%-0.07%0.31%
CHF0.03%0.14%-0.00%0.00%-0.03%-0.38%-0.31%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Euro dives following weak manufacturing data

  • The Euro is losing ground against its main peers on Friday, following a string of weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity figures in Europe. Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI has been revised down to 48.8 from the preliminary estimation of a 49.2 reading in December, reflecting a faster contraction from the 49.6 reading seen in November and the 50.0 in October.
  • Likewise, the German HCOB Manufacturing PMI has shown a weaker-than-expected activity, as December's decline has been revised down to 47.0, from the 47.7 preliminary estimation, and from November's 48.2 reading.
  • Italy's Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.9 in December, from 50.6 in November, and Spain's manufacturing activity declined to 49.6 from 51.5. The positive exception has been the French Manufacturing PMI, which ticked up to 50.7 from 50.6 in November.
  • Later on Friday, the focus will shift to the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, whose preliminary reading showed a slowdown to 51.8 in December from 52.2 in November. The figures are consistent with moderate business activity growth.
  • Investors, however, are likely to be attentive to the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, due at the end of next week, and the name of the person who will replace Chairman Jerome Pôwell at the Federal Reserve, which is expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD approaches support at the 1.1700 area

EUR/USD Chart
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart


The EUR/USD's immediate trend remains bearish, after breaching the trendline support from mid-November lows. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been rejected at the key 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned lower after failing to cross the signal line, which highlights the growing bearish momentum.

Bears, however, need to break support at the December 17 and 19 lows, near 1.1700, to confirm the trend shift. In such a scenario, the focus would shift towards the December 4 high and December 11 low, around 1.1680, and the December 8 and 9 lows near 1.1615.

Upside attempts have been capped at 1.1764 earlier on the day. Further up, the reverse trendline, at 1.1785, and the December 16 and 24 highs above 1.1800 are likely to pose significant resistance.

Economic Indicator

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the manufacturing sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity in the manufacturing sector is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Dec 16, 2025 14:45 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 51.8

Consensus: 52

Previous: 52.2

Source: S&P Global

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 on modest USD recovery

EUR/USD stays under mild bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Friday. Although trading conditions remain thin following the New Year holiday and ahead of the weekend, the modest recovery seen in the US Dollar causes the pair to edge lower. The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stabilizes near 1.3450

After testing 1.3400 on the last day of 2025, GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound. Nevertheless, the pair finds it difficult to gather momentum and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3450 as market participants remain in holiday mood.

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold climbs toward $4,400 following deep correction

Gold advances toward $4,400 and gains more than 1.5% on the day after suffering heavy losses amid profit-taking heading into the end of the year. Growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy and persistent geopolitical risks seem to be helping XAU/USD stretch higher.

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano gains early New Year momentum, bulls target falling wedge breakout

Cardano kicks off the New Year on a positive note and is extending gains, trading above $0.36 at the time of writing on Friday. Improving on-chain and derivatives data point to growing bullish interest, while the technical outlook keeps an upside breakout in focus.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers