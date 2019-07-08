Senior Chinese diplomat warns of ‘disastrous consequences’ if US treats China as ‘enemy’ – SCMP

China’s daily, the South China Morning Post (SCMP), quoted comments from China’s Foreign Vice-Minister Le Yucheng when he lashed out at the US on Monday.

The news report mentions that the senior diplomat said the US had imposed visa restrictions on academics from China and saw the country as “an enemy” that could have “disastrous” consequences.

The problems faced by the US were not “China’s fault” and that Chinese people were finding it more difficult to engage in exchanges with their US counterparts. There have been growing reports of Chinese academics and students facing difficulties in applying for US visas, and in some cases having their visas canceled, while some researchers have been sacked by American employers in recent months, the Chinese daily provides further quotes from Mr. Le when he spoke at the World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing.