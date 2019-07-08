Comments from President Donald Trump are crossing the wires and he said that there is a lot of room for growth in the U.S. economy.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the White House will no longer deal with British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed he told 10 Downing Street that the administration was "inept" and "clumsy."

If Britain leaves the E.U., Britain will be seeking to seal a bilateral trade deal with the US and Trump is expected to drive a hard bargain. "So there will be speculation that the leak of Darroch's memos was a politically motivated act by someone in London to clear space in Washington for an outspokenly pro-Brexit ambassador," CNN reported.