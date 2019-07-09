Japan, S. Korea to hold bilateral trade talks this week - Yomiuri

Japan's news outlet, Yomiuri, reports that Japanese and South Korean officials will hold bilateral trade talks this week to address the Japanese export restrictions on the South.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Industry Minister Seko noted that Japan is not thinking at all of withdrawing the export curbs on S. Korea.

The Japanese Yen fails to benefit from the escalating trade tensions between Japan and South Korea, with USD/JPY holding firmer near 108.85 levels.