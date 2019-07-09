Mexican EconomyMin: US duty investigation of Mexican structural steel has no relation to section 232 tariffs or Trump

The Mexican Economy Ministry published the latest statement on the US steel tariffs issues, citing:

The US countervailing duty investigation of Mexican fabricated structural steel has no relation to section 232 tariffs or Trump.

Steel investigation is not out of the ordinary, will take its course and will be definitively resolved within six months.

Government is actively participating in anti-subsidy procedures since early 2019.

The companies involved in US investigation will have support of the Economy Ministry to defend their interests.