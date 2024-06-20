Forex Today: All the looks will be on PMI reports

The US Dollar regained strong upside traction and maintained the price action in the risk complex depressed amidst interest rate cuts speculation and soft US data releases. In addition, the BoE and the Norges Bank kept their policy rates unchanged vs. a surprising cut by the SNB.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 21:

The USD Index (DXY) rose to four-day highs near 105.70 on the back of the rebound in US yields across the curve and the dominating risk-off mood in the FX galaxy. On June 21, the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI will take centre stage seconded by the CB Leading Index and Existing Home Sales.

EUR/USD left behind part of the recent three-session advance and revisited the boundaries of the 1.0700 support amidst strong selling pressure. The EcoFin meeting is due on June 20, followed by the preliminary HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMI in Germany and Euroland.

GBP/USD followed its risky peers and retreated to multi-day lows well south of the 1.2700 support following a firm Dollar and the dovish hold by the BoE. The flash S&P Global advanced Manufacturing and Services PMI come on June 21, along with the GfK Consumer Confidence, Public Sector Net Borrowing, and Retail Sales.

USD/JPY maintained its robust bullish bias and challenged fresh tops near the 159.00 barrier amidst the stronger Greenback and higher yields. The advanced Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services PMI will be published on June 21 followed by the Inflation Rate.

AUD/USD faced some renewed downside pressure and receded from recent weekly tops, revisiting the 0.6650 zone. In Australia, the flash Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs are expected on June 21.

WTI prices advanced to fresh highs and approached the $82.00 mark per barrel on the back of renewed geopolitical jitters and a weekly drop in US crude oil inventories.

Gold prices managed to gather fresh steam and advance to two-week highs around $2,365 per ounce troy. Silver rallied more than 3% to surpass the $30.00 mark per ounce and clinch a new two-week high.