Forex Today: All the looks will be on PMI reports

The US Dollar regained strong upside traction and maintained the price action in the risk complex depressed amidst interest rate cuts speculation and soft US data releases. In addition, the BoE and the Norges Bank kept their policy rates unchanged vs. a surprising cut by the SNB.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 21:
The USD Index (DXY) rose to four-day highs near 105.70 on the back of the rebound in US yields across the curve and the dominating risk-off mood in the FX galaxy. On June 21, the advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI will take centre stage seconded by the CB Leading Index and Existing Home Sales.
EUR/USD left behind part of the recent three-session advance and revisited the boundaries of the 1.0700 support amidst strong selling pressure. The EcoFin meeting is due on June 20, followed by the preliminary HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMI in Germany and Euroland.
GBP/USD followed its risky peers and retreated to multi-day lows well south of the 1.2700 support following a firm Dollar and the dovish hold by the BoE. The flash S&P Global advanced Manufacturing and Services PMI come on June 21, along with the GfK Consumer Confidence, Public Sector Net Borrowing, and Retail Sales.
USD/JPY maintained its robust bullish bias and challenged fresh tops near the 159.00 barrier amidst the stronger Greenback and higher yields. The advanced Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services PMI will be published on June 21 followed by the Inflation Rate.
AUD/USD faced some renewed downside pressure and receded from recent weekly tops, revisiting the 0.6650 zone. In Australia, the flash Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs are expected on June 21.
WTI prices advanced to fresh highs and approached the $82.00 mark per barrel on the back of renewed geopolitical jitters and a weekly drop in US crude oil inventories.
Gold prices managed to gather fresh steam and advance to two-week highs around $2,365 per ounce troy. Silver rallied more than 3% to surpass the $30.00 mark per ounce and clinch a new two-week high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and challenges 1.0700
The selling pressure continues to weigh on the risk complex, motivating EUR/USD to accelerate its daily losses and approach the key contention area around 1.0700 following the closing bell in Europe.
GBP/USD recedes to weekly lows near 1.2650
GBP/USD remains on the back foot in response to the renewed strength in the Greenback, while the dovish hold by the BoE earlier in the session also collaborates with the fresh downward bias on Thursday.
Gold reconquers the $2,350 mark
Gold extends its daily rally and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 on Thursday. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and preserves its bullish momentum despite rising US bond yields and modest USD strength.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
BRICS to grow a member more with Malaysian bid
BRICS is set to grow by another member after Malaysia announced plans to join trade federation. Addition comes after a visit to Malaysia by Chinese Premier Li Qiang to forge closer ties between the nations.