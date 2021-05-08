EU's von der Leyen: Sealed deal for extra 1.8 billion BioNtech-Pfizer covid vaccine doses

In another encouraging vaccine development from the Old Continent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday that the EU has struck a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.
“Happy to announce that the EU Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with BioNTech/Pfizer for 2021-2023," European Commission Chief tweeted from an EU summit in Portugal.
von der Leyen has previously said, “the mRNA technology used by BioNTech/Pfizer and other vaccine-makers has proven safe and effective.”
On Thursday, the EU Chief said that “we're vaccinating 30 Europeans every second.”
After a low start to the vaccination campaign, the 27-nation bloc is on track to have 70% of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of July.
FX implication
The euro is likely to receive a shot in the arm for the positive vaccine news, which could aid EUR/USD break through the 1.2200 barrier.
The main currency pair rallied hard to hit fresh ten-month highs of 1.2172 on Friday after the US NFP figures disappointed markets by a big margin and smashed the greenback across the board.
Read: EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awful Nonfarm Payrolls back Fed’s “lower for longer” rates
