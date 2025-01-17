- EUR/USD falls sharply to near 1.0270 as investors shift focus to the US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
- Trump is expected to release policies on raising tariffs and lowering taxes soon after re-joining the White House.
- The ECB minutes showed that officials debated over reducing the Deposit Facility rate by 50 bps in December.
EUR/USD declines to near 1.0270 in Friday’s North American session. The major currency pair oscillates inside Thursday’s trading range, with investors focusing on United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.
Investors await Trump’s announcement of new economic policies for fresh cues about the United States (US) economic outlook and the likely global trade environment. Market experts believe that Trump’s policies will boost inflation and economic growth and lead to a global trade war.
While testifying at a Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, Trump’s treasury pick, Scott Bessent, said there is an urgent need to conclude the current tax regime to avoid the burden of a $4 trillion tax on the middle class. "If we do not renew and extend, then we will be facing an economic calamity,” Bessent said. He also supported Trump’s protectionist policies as they would help combat unfair trade practices and increase the US’s negotiating power.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks higher and holds the key support of 109.00. The US Dollar remains broadly firm even though traders started pricing in at least one interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Traders have raised Fed dovish bets as the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – decelerated to 3.2% in December, the lowest level in over four years.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.29%
|0.52%
|0.45%
|0.39%
|0.66%
|0.71%
|0.35%
|EUR
|-0.29%
|0.22%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.37%
|0.42%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.52%
|-0.22%
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|0.15%
|0.19%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.18%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|-0.09%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.26%
|0.32%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.66%
|-0.37%
|-0.15%
|-0.20%
|-0.26%
|0.06%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.71%
|-0.42%
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.32%
|-0.06%
|-0.36%
|CHF
|-0.35%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.31%
|0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD weakens as ECB officials support more interest rate cuts
- EUR/USD declines due to US Dollar's strength. The Euro (EUR) performs weakly only against the US Dollar but is firm in comparison with other peers amid solid European Central Bank (ECB) dovish bets. Traders are pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the ECB in each of the following four policy meetings amid growing concerns over the Eurozone economic outlook and price pressures remaining under control.
- ECB officials are also comfortable with more interest rate cuts. The ECB minutes of the December meeting showed on Thursday that policymakers discussed the pace of policy-easing this year more than pausing or continuing the interest rate cut cycle. The minutes also showed that officials heavily debated announcing a larger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 bps to provide insurance against the downside risks to growth, which are exacerbated by global and domestic political uncertainties. However, the ECB cut interest rates by 25 bps.
- There was a clear shift of communication from the “return of inflation to ECB’s target of 2%” to “keeping inflation sustainably at their target”. The ECB minutes also showed that officials were worried about growing risks to inflation undershooting the central bank’s target of 2%.
- Meanwhile, worries about the EUR/USD pair falling to parity have accelerated as Trump’s return to the White House is on the horizon. Trump is expected to decide to push import tariffs higher soon, a scenario that will be unfavorable for the European Union (EU) export sector.
- On Thursday, ECB policymaker and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras said that policy should continue with a "series of rate cuts" at the next meetings. His dovish stance was based on the assumption that fresh protectionist measures imposed by the US could lead to "below-target Eurozone inflation."
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD declines to near 1.02970
EUR/USD slides to near 1.0270 on Friday after failing to hold the key support of 1.0300. The major currency pair struggles to hold the recovery move that came due to divergence in momentum and price action. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a higher low near 35.00, while the pair made lower lows.
However, the outlook of the shared currency pair is still bearish as all short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping downwards.
Looking down, Monday’s low of 1.0175 will be the key support zone for the pair. Conversely, the January 6 high of 1.0437 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to daily lows near 1.0260
Better-than-expected results from the US docket on Friday lend wings to the US Dollar and spark a corrective decline in EUR/USD to the area of daily lows near 1.0260.
GBP/USD remains under pressure on strong Dollar, data
GBP/USD remains on track to close another week of losses on Friday, hovering around the 1.2190 zone against the backdrop of the bullish bias in the Greenback and poor results from the UK calendar.
Gold recedes from tops, retests $2,700
The daily improvement in the Greenback motivates Gold prices to give away part of the weekly strong advance and slip back to the vicinity of the $2,700 region per troy ounce at the end of the week.
Five keys to trading Trump 2.0 with Gold, Stocks and the US Dollar Premium
Donald Trump returns to the White House, which impacts the trading environment. An immediate impact on market reaction functions, tariff talk and regulation will be seen. Tax cuts and the fate of the Federal Reserve will be in the background.
Hedara bulls aim for all-time highs
Hedara’s price extends its gains, trading at $0.384 on Friday after rallying more than 38% this week. Hedara announces partnership with Vaultik and World Gemological Institute to tokenize $3 billion in diamonds and gemstones
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.