- EUR/USD sees a sharp decline after the Federal Reserve cuts rates by 25 basis points but indicates a slower pace for future reductions.
- Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack cast a dissenting vote, preferring to keep rates steady.
- The Fed's Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) suggests only two rate cuts in 2025 and 2026.
The EUR/USD fell sharply, from around 1.0500, after the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs but adopted a cautious stance on the interest rates path in 2025. At the time of writing, the pair trades volatile at around the 1.0400 – 1.0500 range, below its opening price.
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points to the 4.25%-4.50% range, yet the decision was not unanimous, as Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack voted to keep rates unchanged. T
There was little change in the statement compared to the last meeting, though traders were focused on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
The central bank's monetary policy statement revealed that economic activity continued to expand solidly and acknowledged the labor market conditions had eased. Despite the improvement in employment, Fed policymakers decided to keep the language of “The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance.”
Meanwhile, the SEP showed that officials penciled just two rate cuts in 2025 and 2026, driving the fed funds rate to 3.4% in 24 months.
SEP
Source: Federal Reserve
Next is the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, which would be scrutinized for traders to look for cues regarding the monetary policy for the upcoming year.
EUR/USD Reaction to Fed’s decision
The EUR/USD has plunged sharply, clearing the 1.0450 psychological level, extending its losses toward the day's lows at 1.0410. The pair would remain trading volatile, as Fed Chair Powell takes the stand. Immediate resistance is seen at the December 13 low of 1.0452, and support at 1.0400. If cleared, the next support would be the YTD low of 1.0331.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.64%
|0.53%
|0.54%
|0.50%
|1.00%
|1.08%
|0.54%
|EUR
|-0.64%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|0.35%
|0.43%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.53%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.46%
|0.54%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.54%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.44%
|0.54%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.50%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.49%
|0.57%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-1.00%
|-0.35%
|-0.46%
|-0.44%
|-0.49%
|0.07%
|-0.47%
|NZD
|-1.08%
|-0.43%
|-0.54%
|-0.54%
|-0.57%
|-0.07%
|-0.53%
|CHF
|-0.54%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.47%
|0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
