EUR/USD stalls out as Fed rate call rounds the corner

EUR/USD flattened just below 1.1150 on Tuesday.

Markets are pulling into the midrange ahead of the Fed’s Wednesday rate call.

Markets are still split on the depth of an initial Fed rate cut.

EUR/USD halted a near-term bullish recovery on Tuesday, easing off of bullish pressure and chalking in an indecision pattern just above 1.1100 as Fiber traders buckle down for the wait to Wednesday’s appearance from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

It’s a low-tier showing on the European side of the economic calendar this week, leaving traders to spin their tires ahead of the Fed’s hotly-anticipated midweek rate trim.

Forex Today: What if the Fed…?

US Retail Sales figures in August helped to keep market Fed expectations anchored, rising 0.1% compared to the median forecast of a -0.2% contraction. July’s Retail Sales figure was also revised higher to 1.1%, though core Retail Sales (excluding automotive purchases) only rose 0.1% compared to the 0.2% forecast.

The only meaningful event remaining on the data docket this week is the Fed’s upcoming rate call on Wednesday. Markets have been angling for a reduction in the Fed funds rate since the beginning of the year when investors were clamoring for a March cut. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are still split on the depth of the Fed’s first expected rate trim since early 2020, with rate traders pricing in 60% odds of a 50 bps double cut to kick off the Fed’s next rate cutting cycle. The remaining 40% of rate cut expectations are stacked on a more reasonable 25 bps.

EUR/USD price forecast

Tuesday snapped a near-term recovery in the Fiber, and long-term bulls remain notably skittish on the chart. Price action is still mired in a technical trap after tumbling back from one-year highs in late August, and top-side momentum remains tepid despite a bullish bounce from the 1.1000 handle last week.

EUR/USD daily chart