EUR/USD stays on the back foot near 1.0730 as the European Union’s political uncertainty weakens the Euro’s appeal.

The ECB refuses to commit to a specific interest-rate trajectory.

The US Dollar’s appeal remains firm ahead of the Fed’s decision and the US CPI report.

EUR/USD shows weakness near the immediate support of 1.0730 in Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair remains on the back foot as the Euro shifted into a bearish trajectory following French President Emmanuel Macron’s unprecedented decision to dissolve parliament and call for a snap election, which spooked political stability.

Macron’s decision to call for a snap election came after exit polls for EU parliamentary elections showed that seats won by Jordan Bardella-led-far-right National Rally came in at 32%-33%, more than twice the votes secured by Macron’s Centrist alliance.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers' cautious approach to the interest rate outlook also fails to uplift the Euro. ECB policymakers worry that progress in inflation towards the bank’s target could stall as wage growth appears to be stubborn. On Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that last week’s rate-cut move doesn’t commit to any linear declining path. "There might be periods where we hold rates again,” Lagarde said, according to Reuters.

EUR/USD finds a temporary cushion after plunging to near 1.0730 as traders focus on the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Annual core inflation, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, is estimated to have decelerated to 3.5% from April’s reading of 3.6%. In the same period, the headline inflation is expected to have grown steadily by 3.4%. While monthly headline inflation is forecasted to have grown at a slower pace of 0.1% from the former release of 0.3%, the core CPI is estimated to have maintained a steady growth rate of 0.3%. The US CPI report will indicate whether price pressures are on course to return to the desired rate of 2%.

Meanwhile, the Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the seventh consecutive time. Therefore, investors will pay more attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and the dot plot, which will indicate where policymakers see the federal fund rate heading. The CME FedWatch tool shows that 30-day Fed Fund Rate pricing data suggest only one rate-cut move this year, which could be announced either in the November or December meeting.

Fed policymakers said they want to be sure about sustained progress in the disinflation process before considering rate cuts. They have already warned that premature rate cuts could revamp price pressures again. Increasing chances that the Fed will maintain the current interest rate framework for a longer period has improved the US Dollar’s appeal. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds gains above the crucial support of 105.00.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD continues its losing streak

EUR/USD extends its losing streak for the third trading session on Tuesday. The major currency pair weakened after failing to hold the breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle formation, suggesting that the overall trend has turned bearish. The shared currency pair has now returned inside the triangle formation and is expected to find support at 10.636, near the upward-sloping order of the chart pattern plotted from 3 October 2023 low at 1.0448.

The long-term outlook of the shared currency pair has also turned negative as prices dropped below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0800.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls sharply to 40.00. A decisive break below this level would trigger bearish momentum.