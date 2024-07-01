EUR/USD rises to near 1.0750 due to heightened expectations of the Fed’s rate cuts

EUR/USD continues its winning streak as recent inflation data raises the odds of the Fed’s rate cuts in 2024.

US Core PCE inflation rose by 2.6% YoY in May, down from 2.8% in April.

The Euro received support as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) confirmed its status as the country’s leading political force.

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian hours on Monday. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates in 2024 is weighing on the US Dollar (USD), supporting the EUR/USD pair.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that US inflation eased to its lowest annual rate in over three years. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.7% in April, meeting market expectations. Core PCE inflation also rose by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.8% in April, aligning with estimates.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said that monetary policy is working. Still, it’s too early to tell when it will be appropriate to cut the interest rate. Daly stated, "If inflation stays sticky or comes down slowly, rates would need to be higher for longer,” per Reuters.

On the Euro's front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn indicated last week that the central bank could lower interest rates two more times this year. Recent data showed that France's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5%, in line with expectations, while Spain's rate decreased to 3.5%, slightly above expectations. In contrast, Italy's inflation accelerated to 0.9%, as anticipated. Additionally, Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is scheduled to be released on Monday.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) confirmed its status as the country’s leading political force in the first round of legislative elections, which saw the highest turnout in three decades. Le Pen’s party secured a clear victory, though not a decisive one, leaving the outcome uncertain ahead of the second round of voting on July 7, according to France 24.