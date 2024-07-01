EUR/USD rises to near 1.0750 due to heightened expectations of the Fed’s rate cuts

- EUR/USD continues its winning streak as recent inflation data raises the odds of the Fed’s rate cuts in 2024.
- US Core PCE inflation rose by 2.6% YoY in May, down from 2.8% in April.
- The Euro received support as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) confirmed its status as the country’s leading political force.
EUR/USD extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian hours on Monday. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates in 2024 is weighing on the US Dollar (USD), supporting the EUR/USD pair.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that US inflation eased to its lowest annual rate in over three years. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.7% in April, meeting market expectations. Core PCE inflation also rose by 2.6% year-over-year in May, down from 2.8% in April, aligning with estimates.
On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said that monetary policy is working. Still, it’s too early to tell when it will be appropriate to cut the interest rate. Daly stated, "If inflation stays sticky or comes down slowly, rates would need to be higher for longer,” per Reuters.
On the Euro's front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn indicated last week that the central bank could lower interest rates two more times this year. Recent data showed that France's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5%, in line with expectations, while Spain's rate decreased to 3.5%, slightly above expectations. In contrast, Italy's inflation accelerated to 0.9%, as anticipated. Additionally, Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is scheduled to be released on Monday.
In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) confirmed its status as the country’s leading political force in the first round of legislative elections, which saw the highest turnout in three decades. Le Pen’s party secured a clear victory, though not a decisive one, leaving the outcome uncertain ahead of the second round of voting on July 7, according to France 24.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6650 on softer US PCE data
The AUD/USD pair trades on a stronger note near 0.6675 during the early Asian session on Monday. The growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in 2024 weighs on the Greenback across the board.
EUR/USD rises to near 1.0750 due to heightened expectations of the Fed’s rate cuts
EUR/USD extends its gains for the third successive day, trading around 1.0750 during the Asian hours on Monday. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in 2024 is weighing on the US Dollar, supporting the EUR/USD pair.
Gold attracts some sellers below $2,350 ahead of US PMI data
Gold price edges lower to $2,325 on Monday during the early Asian trading hours. The precious metal loses ground amid a continuation of the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance. Investors will keep an eye on the US June ISM PMI, which is expected to improve to 49.0 in June from 48.7 in May.
Layer 1 tokens that are likely dead coins, fail to recover this cycle: XTZ, IOTA, KLAY, ALGO, EOS
The cryptocurrency market is cyclical in nature and several Layer 1 tokens have noted a decline in their prices, as new narratives like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and meme coins dominate in 2024.
French election: The far-right wins, but there’s a big test to come
The initial reaction to the first round of voting in the French Parliamentary election that took place on Sunday has been a small sigh of relief. EUR/USD has opened higher, and is up some 20 pips. Although Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party won the largest vote share, it was still short of an overall majority.