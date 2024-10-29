EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains above 1.0800, upper boundary of the descending channel

- EUR/USD may return to the descending channel pattern as bearish bias is still in play.
- The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is below the 14-day EMA, suggesting an ongoing bearish bias for the pair.
- The pair finds support at a psychological level of 1.0800, aligned with the upper boundary of the descending channel.
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.0810 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. A review of the daily chart shows that the pair tests the upper boundary to return to the descending channel pattern. which could reinforce a bearish bias for the pair.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum indicator, is slightly above the 30 level. A drop below this threshold would indicate an oversold condition, suggesting the possibility of an upward correction for the EUR/USD pair in the near future.
Additionally, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is below the 14-day EMA, confirming the prevailing bearish trend in the EUR/USD pair’s price. The short-term price momentum is weaker, which could mean that the price is likely to continue experiencing downward pressure.
On the downside, the immediate support level appears to be at a psychological level of 1.0800, which coincides with the upper boundary of the descending channel. If the price falls back within this channel, it could increase the likelihood of a decline toward the psychological level of 1.0600.
A break below the 1.0600 level would likely heighten selling pressure, pushing the EUR/USD pair further down to test the lower boundary of the descending channel, estimated at around 1.0680.
In terms of resistance, the EUR/USD pair may encounter an immediate barrier around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 1.0826 level, followed by the 14-day EMA at the 1.0855 level. A breakthrough above these EMAs could lead the pair to approach the psychological level of 1.0900.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.26%
|0.06%
|0.29%
|0.17%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.26%
|0.31%
|0.36%
|0.33%
|0.56%
|0.41%
|0.26%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.33%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.20%
|-0.56%
|-0.23%
|-0.12%
|-0.34%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|-0.20%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.26%
|0.08%
|0.34%
|0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
