- EUR/USD retreats towards intraday low during two-week uptrend, mildly bid after falling the most in three weeks.
- Clear downside break of weekly bullish channel directs bears towards 200-SMA.
- Fresh upside needs validation from 1.0040 before aiming for September’s top.
EUR/USD pares the consecutive second weekly gain as it slides to 0.9970 heading into Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old bullish channel to direct bears toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s fall in September.
It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD and mostly steady RSI (14) keep the sellers hopeful of breaking the immediate Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio near 0.9950, which in turn could direct prices towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9870. However, the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.9830 could challenge the EUR/USD bears afterward.
In a case where the quote remains weak past 0.9830, a one-month-old ascending trend line precedes the five-week-long horizontal region to challenge the pair’s further downside around 0.9720 and 0.9670 in that order.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the previous support line of the aforementioned channel, around 1.0050 at the latest.
Even so, the monthly high near 1.0095 and the 1.0100 threshold could test the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to the previous monthly peak of 1.0198.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9832
|Daily SMA50
|0.9891
|Daily SMA100
|1.0088
|Daily SMA200
|1.0511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9958
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0042
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0053
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0189
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
