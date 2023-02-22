EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends recovery above 1.0660 as investors’ risk-taking capacity improves

- EUR/USD has rebounded above 1.0660 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved.
- The formation of the Symmetrical Triangle below the 61.8% Fibo retracement is indicating a volatility contraction.
- ECB Lagarde has confirmed the continuation of the 50 bps interest rate hike ahead.
The EUR/USD pair has sensed a buying interest after dropping to near 1.0640 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has rebounded as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to recover after a corrective move amid a rebound in the risk-on mood, however, it would be early considering the positive risk impulse extremely solid as investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
S&P500 futures have some decent gains in the Asian session after an intense sell-off on Tuesday. Long weekend-inspired volatility and upbeat preliminary United States S&P PMI figures were sufficient to force investors to dump US stocks.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde clearly announced “Headline inflation has begun to slowdown but reiterated that they intend to raise the key rates by 50 basis points (bps) at the upcoming policy meeting. She also cited that the central bank is not seeing a wage-price spiral in the Eurozone.
EUR/USD is continuously facing barricades around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from January 6 low at 1.0483 to February high at 1.1033) at 1.0693. The formation of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern is indicating a volatility contraction in the asset.
The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 1.0700 will continue to act as a major barricade for the Euro bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of slipping into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. An occurrence of the same will trigger a downside momentum.
A decisive downside move below February 17 low at 1.0613 will drag the asset toward December 22 low at 1.0573. A slippage below the latter will extend the downside toward January 6 low at 1.0483.
In an alternate scenario, a break above February 16 high at 1.0722 will drive the asset toward 50% Fibo retracement at 1.0758, followed by February 14 high around 1.0800.
EUR/USD two-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0656
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0776
|Daily SMA50
|1.0729
|Daily SMA100
|1.0427
|Daily SMA200
|1.0331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0638
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0744
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
