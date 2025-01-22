EUR/USD gains as Trump seems to follow cautious tariff hike approach

- EUR/USD remains firm above 1.0400 as US President Donald Trump has announced lower-than-anticipated tariffs on China.
- ECB’s Lagarde warned that the Euro bloc should be prepared for US tariffs.
- ECB’s Stournaras commented that the policy-easing pace could accelerate if the US imposes tariffs on the Eurozone.
EUR/USD clings to gains above the key support of 1.0400 in Wednesday’s European session after a strong recovery move in North American trading hours on Tuesday. The major currency pair remains firm while investors gauge explicit United States (US) tariff plans to build fresh positions.
In two working days, US President Donald Trump has announced 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% on China, which will come into effect on February 1. Trump has also threatened to fix trade imbalances with the Eurozone but has not yet provided clear details. On Monday, Trump said he would remedy the trade imbalance either by “raising tariffs or Europe buying more US oil and gas”.
These tariff calls appear less fearful than what market participants had anticipated from Trump’s election campaign comments, diminishing the US Dollar’s (USD) safe-haven demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades with caution to near its two-week low of 107.90.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.27%
|-0.19%
|0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|0.27%
|0.08%
|0.44%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.37%
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.44%
|-0.37%
|-0.31%
|-0.44%
|-0.35%
|-0.42%
|CAD
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.31%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.28%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|0.44%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.02%
|NZD
|0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.35%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.42%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains despite Trump threatens to raise tariffs
- EUR/USD has significantly recovered in the past few trading days. However, its outlook remains uncertain, as President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on the Eurozone. Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to unwind its policy restrictiveness further and move toward the neutral target of 2%.
- In response to Trump’s threat of tariff hikes, European Union (EU) ministers have commented that they should improve the bloc’s competitiveness and developing capital markets rather than retaliate. ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday that Europe must be “prepared for any US tariffs”. Lagarde added that tariffs would be more “selective.”
- EU-US trade relations have also worsened because of Trump’s withdrawal of American membership from the Paris Climate Agreement, which directs members to establish their own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
- On the monetary policy front, traders price in four 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cuts by the ECB coming consecutively in the next four meetings. ECB policymaker and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras said that interest rate cuts should be at the order of “25 bps each time to get close to 2% by the end of 2025”. Stournaras warned that possible US tariffs would “speed up interest rate cuts” in the Eurozone.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0430
EUR/USD trades firmly near its two-week high of 1.0430 in Wednesday’s European session after rebounding from an over two-year low of 1.0175. The major currency pair recovered after a divergence in momentum and price action. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a higher low, while the pair made lower lows. The negative divergence would be confirmed if the pair decisively breaks above the immediate resistance of 1.0440
The near-term outlook of the shared currency pair has improved as it has climbed above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0358. Meanwhile, the longer-term outlook is still bearish as the 200-day EMA at 1.0700 is sloping downwards.
Looking down, the January 13 low of 1.0175 will be the key support zone for the pair. Conversely, the psychological resistance of 1.0500 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.0450 amid risk recovery
EUR/USD is bouncing back toward 1.0450 in European trading on Wednesday, erasing losses induced by US President Trump tariff threats. Trump warned that tariffs are coming on the European Union. A recovery in risk sentiment drags the US Dollar lower, underpinning the pair.
GBP/USD recover to 1.2350 on fresh US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained lost momentum and hovers near 1.2350 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair draws support from a renewed US Dollar selling as risk sentiment improves despite US President Trump's tariff threats.
Gold price stands firm near multi-month peak; seems poised to climb further
Gold price sticks to positive bias for the third successive day on Wednesday and trades near its highest level since November 1 during the first half of the European session. The uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's trade policies turns out to be a key factor that continues to drive haven flows towards the precious metal.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Holds $105K mark as MicroStrategy adds 11,000 BTC, Trump pardons Silk Road creator Ulbricht
Bitcoin trades around $105,000 on Wednesday after rebounding from the $100K support level the previous day. On Tuesday, Michael Salyor’s MicroStrategy announced that the firm had acquired 11,000 BTC worth $1.1 billion, and US President Donald Trump pardoned Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht.
Netflix posts record quarter, as Trump talks tariffs on China
There has been a positive tone to risk this week, as the market digests Trump 2.0. However, Trump is not the only show in town. Earnings reports are also a key driver of stock indices, and the news is good.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.