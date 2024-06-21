EUR/USD falls sharply after weak Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/USD drops sharply to 1.0670 due to weak preliminary Eurozone PMI for June and sheer strength in the US Dollar.
- ECB's Klaas Knot sees one or two more rate cuts this year.
- The US Dollar strengthens amid firm expectations of widening policy divergence between the Fed and other central banks.
EUR/USD faces selling pressure in Friday’s European session due to multiple headwinds. The major currency pair declines to a six-week low near 1.0670 as the Euro weakens after downbeat Eurozone’s preliminary PMIs data that suggested the economy is losing momentum.
The HCOB PMP report, produced by S&P Global, shows that the Composite PMI unexpectedly declined to 50.8 in June from the prior release of 52.2 but managed to hold above the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. Investors expected the Composite PMI to increase to 52.5. The Manufacturing PMI fell further into contraction territory while the Service PMI continued to suggest expansion, although at a slower pace than the previous month.
“New orders decreased for the first time in four months, feeding through to softer expansions in business activity and employment. Meanwhile, business confidence dipped to the lowest since February,” the report said.
Meanwhile, political uncertainty in France, the Eurozone’s second-largest economy, has been keeping the Euro on the back foot. Investors worry that the formation of Marine Le Pen's-led-National Rally’s (RN) government after legislative elections would trigger financial woes in France. The RN has promised a lower retirement age, energy price cuts, more public spending and "France first" economic policies in its manifesto.
On the monetary policy front, investors evaluate how many times the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates again this year. ECB Governing Council member and President of De Nederlandsche Bank Klaas Knot said on Thursday that he is comfortable with market expectations of one or two more rate cuts this year. The ECB cut interest rates for the first time in seven years at its June meeting.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD declines as US Dollar jumps to almost seven-week high
- EUR/USD weakens as the US Dollar exhibits a strong performance due to the increasing policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) with other central banks from G7 nations. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to almost seven-week high near 105.85.
- Prospects for further policy divergence have strengthened as investors expect that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting and will deliver one more rate cut in the November or December. On the contrary, the ECB, the Bank of Canada (BoC), and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have already entered a policy-easing phase. The SNB delivered its second consecutive rate cut in its meeting on Thursday. The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to start lowering interest rates from August.
- Fed policymakers emphasize keeping interest rates at their current levels until they see inflation declining for months. In latest interest-rate projections, Fed officials signaled only one rate cut this year.
- Market speculation of two Fed rate cuts this year was prompted by a higher-than-expected decline in the United States (US) inflation and slower growth in Retail Sales. On the inflation outlook, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that inflation would return to the bank’s target of 2% in up to two years. Kashkari remained concerned about high wage growth and acknowledged it is a key barrier to achieve price stability.
- In Friday’s session, investors will pay close attention to the US S&P Global PMIs data for June, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. The Composite PMI is expected to decline, although staying above the 50 level, signaling slowing growth in manufacturing and the services sector.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD corrects below 1.0700
EUR/USD extends its correction below the crucial support of 1.0700. The major currency pair declines toward the upward-sloping border of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern formed on a daily time frame. The long-term outlook has become uncertain as the pair establishes below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0800.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines below 40.00 for the first time in almost two months, suggesting that the momentum has leaned towards the downside.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after weak German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the private sector lost growth momentum in early June, making it hard for the Euro to hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.2650 after UK PMI data
GBP/USD is struggling to stage a rebound from the monthly low it set below 1.2650 on Friday. The mixed PMI data from the UK limits Pound Sterling's upside, despite the stronger-than-expected Retail Sales data for May.
Gold price holds gains around $2,360, more upside looks likely
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains confined in a range during the European session on Friday and consolidates the previous day's strong move up to a two-week high, around the $2,360-2,365 area.
Bitcoin retraces to crucial support
Bitcoin price encounters resistance at weekly highs before retracing to seek support at a crucial level, while Ethereum and Ripple align closely with Bitcoin's movements, gearing up to surpass resistance barriers and embark on upward rallies.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to extend into June
The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is forecast to edge lower to 51.0 from 51.3 in May, and the Services PMI is expected to retreat to 53.7 from 54.8. A reading above 50.0 presents an expansion in the sector’s business activity.