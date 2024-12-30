EUR/USD falls again as holiday markets coil

EUR/USD tumbled back below 1.0400 amid tepid market flows.

New Year’s midweek holidays set to constrain volumes even further.

A thin data schedule this week leaves Fiber hopes on ice.

EUR/USD legged it lower on Monday, falling back below the 1.0400 handle as markets continue to churn through the year-end holiday season. Broad-market volumes are crunched and investors are finding little reason to push assets too far in either direction, but a fresh bout of cooling risk appetite has taken most asset baskets back into the low side of near-term congestion.

German equity markets will be shuttered on Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, respectively. German final HCOB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures are due on Thursday, but the non-preliminary numbers are unlikely to spark much momentum in the Euro. German labor figures, including monthly Unemployment Change for December which is slated to tick up to 15K from 7K, are slated for Friday.

The key data print this week will be the December US ISM PMI figures, which are also expected on Friday. December’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to tick down to 48.3 from 48.4. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are also slated to make appearances throughout the back half of the week as Fed speakers attempt to smooth over the Fed’s recent pivot into lower-than-expected forecasts for the number of rate cuts anticipated in 2024.

EUR/USD price forecast

With EUR/USD battling back into the low side of 1.0400, the immediate key figure becomes the recent price floor near 1.0350. Price action has steadily drifted into the low end after the Fiber kicked off a backslide from September’s highs just north of 1.1200.

Despite avoiding making any fresh lows below the mid-November bottom of 1.0332, EUR/USD is still on pace to close in the red for a fifth consecutive week, and traders watching the longer timeframes will note the Fiber has closed down for all but two of the last 13 consecutive weeks.

EUR/USD daily chart