- EUR/USD seems vulnerable near 1.1100 on downbeat flash Eurozone PMI data for September.
- Market participants expect the Fed to cut interest rates further by 50 bps in November.
- Investors shift their focus to the US PCE inflation data for August.
EUR/USD struggles to hold the key support of 1.1100 in Tuesday’s European session after a sharp decline move on Monday. The major currency pair remains under pressure as Monday’s flash HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for September has stoked market expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB) to opt for a second straight interest rate cut in the October meeting.
The PMI report showed that the business activity unexpectedly sank into contraction, which was estimated to fall slightly but remained above the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
A decline in the HCOB Composite PMI dominantly came from the manufacturing sector, where contraction in activities accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace. The service sector remained on a growth trajectory but at a slower pace than what economists forecasted.
Weakening Eurozone activity prospects would add to obstacles for ECB policymakers in pursuit of stable market conditions who are already worried about price pressures remaining persistent. Last week, ECB Governing Council Member Isabel Schnabel said that sticky services inflation is keeping headline inflation at an elevated level.
In today’s session, President of Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Nagel is scheduled to give a speech at 16:00 GMT. Nagel is expected to provide fresh cues on the ECB’s likely interest rate action for the remaining year.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD edges lower as US Dollar holds recovery
- EUR/USD stays under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after the release of the mixed preliminary United States (US) S&P Global PMI data for September. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, strives to trade confidently above 101.00.
- The US S&P Global Composite PMI came in a little lower at 54.4 from the final reading of 54.6 in August as activities in the manufacturing sector unexpectedly declined further. The US S&P Global Services PMI expanded at a faster-than-expected pace of 55.4 but edged lower from the former reading of 55.7. The agency noted that “Business sentiment, demand, hiring, and investment are being subdued by uncertainty surrounding the Presidential Election, casting a shadow over the outlook for the year ahead at many firms.”
- Going forward, the outlook of the US Dollar could remain uncertain as traders hold bets supporting more big rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the November meeting. Financial market participants expect that the Fed will opt for a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut for the second straight time in the November meeting amid growing concerns over deteriorating job growth.
- “The Federal Reserve to cut rates by another 50 basis points in November, a decision that will largely depend on incoming data, especially the next monthly jobs report,” according to strategists from Citi.
- On the economic data front, investors will focus on the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for August, which will be published on Friday. Signs of price pressures remaining persistent would weigh on market expectations for a Fed 50 bps interest rate cut. On the contrary, soft figures would prompt the same.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD trades close to 20-day EMA
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1100 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The major currency pair finds support near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.1090.
The outlook of the major currency pair would remain firm till it holds the breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily time frame near the psychological level of 1.1000.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves lower to 55, suggesting momentum is weakening.
Looking up, the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as a major barricade for the Euro bulls. A decisive break above the same would drive the pair toward the July 2023 high of 1.1276. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.1000 and the July 17 high near 1.0950 will be major support zones.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
