- EUR/USD recovers mildly while the US Dollar’s rally stalls as the US CPI comes under the spotlight.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps in November.
- A majority of ECB policymakers are open to more rate cuts.
EUR/USD rises to near the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair recovers mildly as the US Dollar (USD) faces a slight correction, with investors shifting focus to the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Thursday.
The inflation data is expected to show that the annual core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – has grown at a steady pace of 3.2% year-over-year (YoY). The headline inflation is estimated to have decelerated to 2.3% YoY from 2.5% in August.
The impact of the inflation data is expected to be lower on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook as policymakers are more focused on reviving economic growth and consumer spending. The comments from Fed Governor Adriana Kugler in Tuesday’s European session suggested that the policymaker sees more rate cuts as appropriate if price pressures continue to decline as expected.
Meanwhile, financial market participants expect the Fed to cut interest rates again in November, but the rate-cut size is expected to be 25 basis points (bps), according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lately, market speculation for a Fed 50 bps rate cut waned after the US job report for September, which showed that labor demand remained robust and wage growth was stronger than expected.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD rises slightly despite ECB Nagel is open for more rate cuts
- EUR/USD edges higher amid a mild correction in the US Dollar. The outlook of the Euro (EUR) remains fragile as a majority of European Central Bank (ECB) officials continue to emphasize the need to reduce interest rates further due to a sharp deceleration in Eurozone price pressures and poor economic growth.
- In an interview with Table Media, ECB policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, "I am certainly open to considering whether we could possibly make another interest rate cut.” Nagel has also agreed with the revision of the Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for 2024 to a 0.2% contraction against a prior projection of 0.3% growth.
- However, the German Industrial Production for August has come in better than expected. On a monthly basis, Industrial Production grew at a robust pace of 2.9%, compared to estimates of 0.8% after contracting by 2.4% in July.
- Meanwhile, ECB policymaker and Austrian central bank Governor Robert Holzmann advised to proceed with caution on further interest rate cuts as inflation has yet not been defeated, in his comments while interviewing with Sueddeutsche Zeitung published on Monday. In September, the Eurozone flash Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) decelerated to 1.8% year-on-year.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD remains below 1.1000
EUR/USD gathers strength to gain ground near the immediate support of 1.0950. The major currency pair is broadly under pressure as it has delivered a breakdown of a Double Top chart pattern formation on a daily timeframe. The above-mentioned chart pattern was triggered after the shared currency pair broke below the September 11 low of 1.1000.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides below 40.00. A bearish momentum would trigger if the RSI sustains below the same.
Looking down, the pair is expected to find support near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.0900. On the upside, the 20-day EMA at 1.1070 and the September high around 1.1200 will be major resistance zones.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD holds its recovery toward 1.1000 in Tuesday's early European trading hours. The pair stays supported amid a broad US Dollar pullback and strong German Industrial Production data. The cautious mood, however, could cap the pair's rebound ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday, stalling its recovery from multi-week lows. A modest USD downtick lends support to the pair but China's economic woes-led dour mood checks gains. BoE- and Fed-speak are in focus.
Gold price languishes near one-week low, bears await break below trading range support
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers for the fifth straight day on Tuesday and drops to over a one-week low, closer to the $2,630 trading range support during the first half of the European session.
Ripple price shows signs of weakness
Ripple price stabilizes around $0.530 and trades within a tight range for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday. After breaking below its ascending trendline last week, XRP’s price was rejected from its daily resistance level on Monday.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.