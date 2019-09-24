EUR/USD attempts a recovery post-IFO, still below 1.10

- EUR/USD breathes some respite post-German data.
- German Business Climate slightly improved in September.
- US Consumer Confidence next of relevance later in the session.
The single currency debates between gains and losses vs. the Greenback on Tuesday, with EUR/USD still parked around the 1.0990 region.
EUR/USD support emerged near 1.0970
The decline in spot appears to have run out of steam so far on Tuesday, particularly after the positive results from the German IFO.
In fact, Business Climate in Germany improved a tad to 94.6 (from 94.3) for the current month, while Current Assessment also bettered to 98.5 (from 97.4). On the soft side, Business Expectations eased to 90.8 (from 91.3).
These auspicious results gave some oxygen to the beleaguered pair, although a re-test/surpass of the critical 1.10 barrier still looks elusive amidst trade uncertainty, declining European yields and a stronger Dollar.
What to look for around EUR
EUR is facing extra downside pressure at the beginning of the week and threatens to extend the move to 2019 lows in the 1.0920 region, as any recovery in the German economy appears to take longer than expected in light of the recent flash PMIs. The unremitting slowdown in the region justifies the looser for longer monetary conditions by the ECB and adds to the probability that the German economy could slip into technical recession in Q3. Adding to this gloomy scenario, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while persistent uncertainty around Brexit adds to the downbeat outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 1.0989 and a break below 1.0966 (low Sep.23) would target 1.0925 (2019 low Sep.3) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the flip side, the initial hurdle emerges at 1.1029 (21-day SMA) followed by 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) and finally 1.1163 (high Aug.26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO
EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, as the focus now shifts to the US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.