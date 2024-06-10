EUR/JPY dives to 168.50 on election risk, focus shifts to BoJ policy

- EUR/JPY tumbles to 168.50 as the Eurozone’s political uncertainty weakens the Euro’s appeal.
- French Macron called for a snap election after exit polls showed significant seats for Bardella-led Far-right.
- The BoJ may opt for reducing asset purchases as a step towards policy-normalization.
The EUR/JPY pair falls sharply to 168.50 in Monday’s New York session as political uncertainty in the Eurozone prompted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision of dissolving parliament and calling for a snap election weighed heavily on the Euro.
The decision came after exit polls for European parliamentary elections indicated that Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) scored 32%-33% seats under the leadership of the party’s president, Jordan Bardella, which was more than double from Macron’s centrist list. This has triggered upside risks to change in government, which spawns uncertainty over the continuation of current fiscal policies.
Meanwhile, the absence of support for subsequent interest-rate cuts by European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers has failed to offer some cushion to the weak Euro. In the European session, ECB policymaker and Slovakian central bank Governor Peter Kazimir also said that the central bank should not rush into another rate cut as progress in disinflation appears to be bumpy in the next few months.
ECB policymakers worry that wage growth will continue to remain firm, which could boost consumer spending and slow the progress in inflation declining to the bank’s target. Meanwhile, a weak Euro is also expected to spur inflationary pressures by making Eurozone exports competitive in the global market.
On the Tokyo front, investors await the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Friday. The BoJ is expected to leave interest rates at their current levels but reduce asset purchases to maintain progress towards policy normalization.
On the economic front, revised estimates of Japan’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed that the economy contracts at a slower pace of 1.8% from preliminary estimates of 2.0% on an annualized basis.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|169.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|169.61
|Daily SMA50
|167.08
|Daily SMA100
|164.48
|Daily SMA200
|161.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.98
|Previous Daily Low
|168.94
|Previous Weekly High
|170.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|168.01
|Previous Monthly High
|170.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|164.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|169.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|168.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|168.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|167.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|170.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0750, pressured by EU politics
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.0750 in the American session. Lingering EU political concerns, following the announcement of a snap election in France, weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar preserves its strength following Friday's upbeat jobs data.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and stabilized above 1.2700 following a bearish opening to the week. The pair, however, struggles to gather recovery momentum as the cautious market stance ahead of the key macroeconomic events helps the US Dollar stay resilient.
Gold recovers above $2,300 as markets turn risk-averse
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $2,300 in the American session on Monday after suffering large losses on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood ahead of this week's highly-anticipated Fed meeting helps Gold find demand as a safe haven.
Ripple CEO comments on meme coins, XRP hovers around $0.50
Ripple is embroiled in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years. The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on as holders await the SEC’s response to the payment firm’s filing from May 29.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed-CPI “Super Wednesday” to provide double whammy Premium
A fresh read on US inflation may ease fears triggered by the strong Nonfarm Payrolls. Any Federal Reserve's rate cut signals are at the center of its decision. BoJ officials are likely to weigh on the Yen after weak GDP, raising intervention risks.