EUR/JPY consolidates near 162.50 with ECB policy on the horizon

- EUR/JPY trades sideways near 162.50 with ECB policy in focus.
- Investors expect the ECB to cut interest rates again by 25 bps.
- The next move in the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be projected by the National CPI data for September.
The EUR/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 162.50 in Thursday’s European session. The cross consolidates as investors have sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision, which will be announced at 12:15 GMT.
The ECB is widely anticipated to reduce the Rate on Deposit Facility by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25%. This would be the second consecutive interest rate cut by the ECB in a row.
A shift in focus of ECB officials to economic stagnation in the Eurozone from taming price pressures is the major reason behind firm ECB rate cut bets. The Eurozone economy is going through a rough phase due to weakening demand from domestic and overseas markets. Meanwhile, growing speculation for former US President Donald Trump winning presidential elections, which will take place on November 5 has also dampened the Eurozone’s outlook.
Trump is expected to elevate import tariffs, which could hurt exports from the old continent and make their economic prospects more vulnerable.
Meanwhile, the annual Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has decelerated to 1.7% in September, according to the revised estimate.
In the Japanese region, investors await the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday. The inflation data will influence market speculation for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate outlook. Economists expect the National CPI ex Fresh Food to have grown by 2.3%, slower than 2.8% in August.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.0850, as ECB rate decision looms
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles, despite a steady US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment, as ECB rate cut bets remain a drag on the Euro. ECB policy announcements and President Lagarde's presser eyed.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price bulls retain control near record high, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and touches a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region during the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank set to trim interest rates again as economic outlook worsens
The European Central Bank is expected to cut benchmark interest rates by 25 bps at the October policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.