EUR/GBP revisits two-week low near 0.8380 amid caution ahead of ECB policy

- EUR/GBP falls to near 0.8380 as investors turn cautious ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday.
- Both the ECB and the BoE are expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps in their first policy meetings of the year.
- Investors expect that price pressures in the Eurozone are much under control.
The EUR/GBP pair drops to near two-week low of 0.8380 in Tuesday’s European session. The cross weakens as the Euro (EUR) faces selling pressure, with investors focusing on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
The ECB is almost certain to reduce its Deposit Facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, with the Main Refinancing Operations Rate sliding to 2.9%. This would be the fourth interest rate cut by the ECB in a row. Dovish ECB bets are based on assumption that inflationary pressures in the Eurozone are sustainably on track to return to the central bank’s target of 2%. Also, investors are worried that potential tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump could falter the Eurozone economic outlook.
Market participants are confident that ECB President Chritine Lagarde will deliver a dovish interest rate guidance in the press conference after the policy decision. A string of ECB officials has been confident that policy rates will decline to the neutral rate of 2% by the year-end. The neutral rate is one that neither weighs nor stimulate economic growth.
Analysts at Citi expects the ECB to reduce interest rates by 25 bps at every meeting "until at least the summer".
Meanwhile, investors have underpinned the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Euro amid expectations that the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy-easing cycle will continue to be gradual. Traders expect the BoE to cut interest rates two or three times this year but are confident that it will cut its borrowing rates by 25 bps in the policy meeting next week.
Economic Indicator
ECB Rate On Deposit Facility
One of the European Central Bank's three key interest rates, the rate on the deposit facility, is the rate at which banks earn interest when they deposit funds with the ECB. It is announced by the European Central Bank at each of its eight scheduled annual meetings.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jan 30, 2025 13:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 2.75%
Previous: 3%
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.