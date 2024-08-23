EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Falls to cluster of major support levels and lower channel line

- EUR/GBP has fallen to a cluster of support at the level of the lower trendline of its falling channel.
- There is a good chance the pair could find its feet and recover from this key technical level.
EUR/GBP continues descending within a falling channel, clearly visible on the 4-hour chart below.
The declining sequence of peaks and troughs supposes the pair is in a short-term downtrend, and given “the trend is your friend” this biases prices to further weakness.
However, even strongly trending prices experience pull backs from time to time, and EUR/GBP has reached the lower channel line of the channel where previously it found support and began counter-trend reactions back up inside the channel. There is a chance the same may happen again.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
Further supporting the pull-back hypothesis is the fact the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is heavily oversold. Although this alone is not enough to signal a recovery it does caution traders not to add to their short positions. Those wishing to trade the counter-trend rally should wait for RSI to exit oversold and re-enter neutral territory before placing buy orders.
EUR/GBP is also testing both the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of the late-June and early-August rally at 0.8478. On the daily chart (not shown) it is also testing the key 50-day SMA. This confluence of support further increases the probability of a recovery unfolding.
The price itself is forming what might end up as a bullish Hammer Japanese candlestick reversal pattern on the current 4-hour bar, however, until the period ends it is not possible to be certain. For such patterns to gain confirmation they also need to be followed by a bullish green candle.
It is possible – given the short-term downtrend – that EUR/GBP could break below the channel line and continue falling. A decisive break below the lower channel line would validate such a breakout. It would be a very bearish sign but unlikely to last as such moves are often signs of exhaustion.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a longer-than-average red candlestick which closed below the channel line near its low, or three red candlesticks in a row that broke below the level.
The long-term trend (weekly chart) is still bearish whilst the medium-term trend is bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
