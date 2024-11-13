EUR/CAD finds interim support near 1.4800, downside bias stays afloat

EUR/CAD gauges a temporary cushion near 1.4800, however, more downside looks likely.

The ECB is expected to reach a neutral rate by the first half of 2025.

Investors expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 50 bps in December.

The EUR/CAD pair discovers temporary support near the round-level support of 1.4800 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The asset finds an interim cushion. However, the downside bias remains intact as US President-elected Donald Trump’s tariff policies are expected to result in a trade war between the Eurozone and the United States administration.

In the election campaign, Trump vowed to raise tariffs by 10% universally and mentioned that the Euro (EUR) bloc would "pay a big price" for not buying enough American exports. The impact is seen denting German’s output by 1%, which is Eurozone’s largest nation, according to European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and President of the Bundesbank Joachin Nagel.

On Tuesday, Governing Council Member and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn suggested that Europe should position itself better for Trump’s administration at a conference in London. On the interest rate outlook, Rehn said the central bank is heading towards the neutral rate and is seen reaching by the first half of the next year but the pace will be dependent on the overall assessment of dynamic factors at each meeting.

"Current market data and simple maths seem to imply that we would leave restrictive territory sometime in the spring/winter next year 2025," Rehn said, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has been underpinned by market participants against the Euro for the past few weeks but its own outlook against other major currencies is downbeat as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates again by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.25% in the December meeting.