Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 in the US is “on a trajectory of getting worse” – CNN

Late-Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), warned CNN’s Jake Tapper that the latest data on a rising number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and projections of more deaths "jolt" the American public into reality.
The health expert also cites a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) developed at the University of Washington that projects another 181,000 deaths in the United States by February.
Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,740,934 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,069 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 494 to 214,108, per Reuters.
FX implications
Such news, despite given a less importance off-late, keeps escalating downside pressure on the risk sentiment. However, the market presently cares more about the US COVID-19 aid package chatters and hence ignored comments from the US health expert. In doing so, Wall Street cheered the run-up backed by technology shares.
Read: Wall Street Close: Big-tech drives rally on Wall Street
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200
The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.
EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh
The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.
XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates
Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation.
Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft
The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.