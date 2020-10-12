Wall Street Close: Big-tech drives rally on Wall Street

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.88%.
  • The S&P 500 added 1.64%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite put on 2.56%.

Wall Street's benchmark stock indices rallied strongly on Monday.

The S&P 500 was about 1% below its record closing high from Sept. 2, nearly recovering from most of a 9% pullback last month.

The moves were fueled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package. It looks like the administration wants a deal done before the election which has lead to a rally in Amazon, Apple and other technology stocks ahead quarterly earnings season.

Optimistic sentiment dominated after the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

Apple Inc AAPL jumped 6.4%, adding $128 billion to its stock market value, ahead of an event on Tuesday, when it is expected to unveil its newest iPhones.

Amazon AMZN rallied 4.8% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on October 13 and 14.

Microsoft MSFT jumped 2.6%, helping lift the S&P 500 information technology index 2.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.88% to end at 28,837.52 points, while the S&P 500 added 1.64% to 3,534.22. The Nasdaq Composite put on 2.56% to 11,876.26.

However, fiscally conservative Republicans failed to back the latest White House proposal (USD1.8trn) given constituents’ concerns about the rapidly ballooning budget deficit, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

''CBO projects that the budget deficit for 2020 will amount to USD3.3trn, or 16% of GDP – the largest since 1945 as federal outlays hit 32% of GDP. The deficit, without any additional stimulus, is projected at 8.6% of GDP for 2021.

Some Republicans are also concerned that agreeing a large stimulus at this late stage would hand the Democrats a fiscal victory on the eve of the Presidential and Congressional elections.

We remain sceptical that a deal will be agreed soon, and that leaves the US recovery vulnerable to downside risks in coming months.''

S&P 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3543.5
Today Daily Change 64.75
Today Daily Change % 1.86
Today daily open 3478.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3359.86
Daily SMA50 3386.5
Daily SMA100 3264.02
Daily SMA200 3115.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3483
Previous Daily Low 3456
Previous Weekly High 3483
Previous Weekly Low 3356.75
Previous Monthly High 3587
Previous Monthly Low 3209.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3472.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3466.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 3462.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 3445.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 3435.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 3489.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 3499.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 3516.17

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

