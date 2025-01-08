- The Dow Jones fell 150 points on Wednesday after US jobs figures missed the mark.
- ADP hiring data slowed more than expected, and wage growth shrank to a two-year low.
- Investors await the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes from December’s rate cut assessment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ground its way lower once again on Wednesday. The index backslid a choppy 150 points after equities turned tepid on the back of a misfire in preview jobs data ahead of this week’s key Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Stocks slowly recovered through the US market session, trimming back to the day's opening bids near 42,550.
ADP Employment Change showed a slower pace of hiring than markets expected in December, easing to 122K versus the expected 140K and November’s 146K. ADP wage data also pumped the brakes and hit its slowest pace since mid-2021.
The Federal Reserve's (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes revealed policymakers may be far more concerned about incoming President Donald Trump's tariff plans than initially believed. Despite recent insistence from Fed speakers over the past few weeks where policymakers talked down the possible impact of immigration and trade policies on the Fed's decision-making, the Fed's latest policy meeting featured four separate discussion points regarding drastic changes to US policy that could have far-reaching impacts on central banking. Elsewhere in the meeting minutes, the Fed broadly agreed that it was time to slow the pace of rate cuts, confirming that policy uncertainty is one of the key drivers of the Fed's internal expectations of far fewer rate cuts in 2025 than markets were previously expecting.
US markets will close early on Thursday, so traders should expect a tightening in market volumes during the American trading window. US operations are winding down in observance of the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, who died in late December at the age of 100.
Dow Jones news
Equities listed on the Dow Jones were split roughly down the middle on Wednesday, but concentrated losses in key stocks are dragging the average to the low side. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tumbled to a new yearly low despite reaching ‘Fast Track’ status with the Food & Drug Administration for several of its new pharmaceutical offerings. JNJ is now down around 3% on the day and pushing below $142 per share.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones’ bearish tilt, which began in late November, continues to weigh on the major equity index. The DJIA is on pace to close in the red for a sixth consecutive week and remains down nearly 6% from its all-time peak of 45,071 in November. Of the last 19 consecutive trading days, the Dow Jones has closed flat or in the red for all but three of them, including a record-setting run of 11 straight bearish sessions.
Despite a near-term bearish swing, downside momentum still faces significant headwinds. The DJIA is still trading north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,200, and bidders are still trying to get their feet under them and muscle price action back above the 50-day EMA near 43,150.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
ADP Employment Change
The ADP Employment Change is a gauge of employment in the private sector released by the largest payroll processor in the US, Automatic Data Processing Inc. It measures the change in the number of people privately employed in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is stimulative of economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Jan 08, 2025 13:15
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 122K
Consensus: 140K
Previous: 146K
Source: ADP Research Institute
Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.
