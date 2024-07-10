Dow Jones climbed above 39,550.00 as markets read between the lines.

Fed Chair Powell wraps up two-day Congressional testimony.

Markets look ahead to key US inflation data later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed on Wednesday, testing above 39,550.00 as equity markets stepped back into a risk-on stance. Rate cut hopes continue to underpin broader market flows, and investors have recovered their footing and brushed off an overall cautious tone from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.

Fed Chair Powell wrapped up the second of a two-day appearance before US Congressional committees on Wednesday, with the head of the US central bank sticking close to a familiar script across both days. While giving a nod of the head to overall progress on inflation, and admitting that the Fed isn’t going to wait until inflation hits the 2% annual target, Fed Chair Powell remains firmly planted in a cautious stance. While the Fed won’t be waiting for inflation to hit the overall target, Fed officials still want further evidence that inflation will eventually hit 2% before delivering rate cuts.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets still have hopes firmly pinned on a September rate cut, with interest rate traders pricing in 75% odds of at least a quarter-point trim to the fed funds rate on September 18.

With the Fed entrenched in a wait for further signs of easing inflation, markets will be firmly focused on US inflation figures due this week. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is slated for Thursday, with US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation due on Friday. Rate-cut-hungry investors may be set up for disappointment with June’s annualized core CPI expected to hold steady at 3.4%, and Friday’s YoY core PPI expected to actually tick higher to 2.5% from the previous 2.3%.

Dow Jones news

The Dow Jones firmly shook off cautious tones on Wednesday, rallying to a daily high of 39,554.55 and climbing around 200 points. Over two-thirds of the index is in the green for the day, with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) leading the charge, climbing 1.4% on Wednesday but closely followed by megacap companies including Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Home Depot Inc. (HD), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and McDonald’s Corp. (MCD). On the low side, Visa Inc. (V) fell to the bottom of the board, backsliding -1.8% to $260.61 per share.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones has given a choppy two-day performance, climbing a full percentage point bottom-to-top from Tuesday’s lows near 39,130.00. Bullish momentum is poised for a breakout of recent consolidation as price action gets squeezed between the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 39,000.00 and a supply zone priced in near the 40,000.00 major price handle.

Dow Jones five minute chart

Dow Jones daily chart