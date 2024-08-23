- The Dow Jones rallied to 41,200.00 after Fed officials agreed its time to cut rates.
- Equities have immediately moved on to guessing how many rate cuts in 2024.
- Rate markets see 100 bps in cuts by 2024 year-end.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lurched higher on Friday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) gave a nod of the head to upcoming rate cuts. Several Fed policymakers appeared before markets to signal a long-awaited shift in policy stance that markets have been rallying for since at least last December, when investors had initially priced in an eye-watering six rate cuts for over 200 bps by the end of 2024.
Read more: Jerome Powell repeats timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on data
Fast-forward to late August, and traders are now grappling with whether or not the Fed’s September rate call will be for 25 or 50 bps. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in roughly three-to-one odds of a double cut on September 18, with the rest of the rate board still committed to a single quarter-point cut. Bets of a 50 bps opening rate trim in September rose after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, while speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, openly admitted that the time has finally come for the US central bank to begin pushing reference rates down.
Dow Jones news
Despite a broad topside pivot in market sentiment on Friday, roughly a third of the Dow Jones index is still grappling with the low side. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) tumbled around one percent, falling to $168.41 per share after it was revealed that COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold nearly a third of his stake in the company. On the bullish side of the board, Dow Inc. (DOW) rallied 2% to $53.62.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones managed to tap 41,200.00 for the first time since late July amidst a broad rally in equities. With the index continuing to test higher ground, the DJIA is on pace to again challenge all-time highs priced in at 41,371.38 set in mid-July.
Despite a firm bullish stance, bidders are at risk of running out of momentum with price action strung along the high side. The Dow Jones continues to trade well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 38,187.93, and a near-term pullback will see the Dow Jones skid back into the 50-day EMA rising into the 40,000.00 major price handle.
Read more Dow Jones news: Intel sinks 6% as German factory investment becomes less certain
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges YTD tops near 1.1170 on Powell
EUR/USD now picks up extra pace and revisits the 1.1170 region after Chief Powell somewhat “confirmed” a rate cut next month at his speech at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD reaches new 2024 highs around 1.3200, Dollar plummets
The Greenback is now accelerating its decline and flirts with the area of 2024 low as Chair Powell signals that it is time to adjust monetary policy. GBP/USD picks up extra pace and challenges the 1.3200 region, clinching new 2024 peaks at the same time.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged above $2,500
The precious metal maintains its bullish stance in place on Friday, climbing above the $2,500 mark per ounce troy as Fed’s Powell signals an imminent rate cut.
Decentraland price is set for a rally after breaking above the descending trendline
Decentraland (MANA) price broke above the descending trendline and trades up 1.5% as of Friday at $0.291. Additionally, on-chain data support further price gains, as MANA's Exchange Flow Balance shows a negative spike, and the long-to-short ratio stays above one.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at upcoming interest-rate cut in September
Market participants will closely scrutinize Powell’s speech for any fresh hints on the trajectory of monetary policy, particularly about the magnitude of the Fed’s first interest-rate cut in years.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.