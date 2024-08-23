Fed Chair Powell signaled at Jackson Hole that an interest rate cut is imminent.

Most of the market expects a 25bps cut, but a third still says Powell will begin with 50 bps.

Powell says that labor market no longer a source of inflation.

Goldman nears all-time high at $517.26, but entry points are aplenty.

Goldman Sachs (GS) gained alongside US indices on Friday after the market took Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s words to heart regarding interest rate cuts at the September 18 meeting.

Shares of the esteemed investment bank added nearly 3% to reach an intraday high of $512.44 just before lunchtime.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Goldman is an outsized member, advanced by half a percentage point, and the NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained a similar amount.

Dow Jones jumps after Fed gives a nod to rate cuts

Jackson Hole, Powell presser lifts market

Firm news plays second fiddle on days like Friday, when the market unearthed more certainty that an interest rate would arrive in less than a month. The expectation was already there, but Powell’s straight talk solidified the existing sentiment.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool puts the odds of a 25 bps cut at 66% for the September meeting and a 50 bps cut at 34%.

“The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell told the packed audience at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming. "The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Charlie Ripley of Allianz focused on Powell’s insight that the labor market was unlikely to be a source of medium-term inflation.

"While the pace and magnitude [of the cuts] has yet to be determined,” Ripley wrote in a client note, “it has been made very clear that the shift in focus has moved toward the labor market and the broader trajectory of the US economy."

Little has happened in the headlines for Goldman this week other than the light embarrassment over Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund hiring away the bank’s chief technology officer. Atte Lahtiranta has been with Goldman since 2019 and will now become the principal officer in charge of Citadel’s trading and risk algorithms.

Goldman Sachs stock chart

Goldman's share price has risen some 31% already this year, so most traders will want to wait for a pullback before entering on the long side. Of course if GS stock overtakes $517.26, the high from July 31, then they will have missed their chance.

The primary points of interest for bulls are the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is gliding near $480. Below there is the $471 prior resistance from May and the summer support level of $440 that stood tall in both June and early August.