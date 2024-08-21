Dow Jones Industrial Average coils ahead of Jackson Hole

- Dow Jones continues to churn just below 41,000.00.
- Equities continue to look for further signs of rate cuts from Fed.
- NFP payroll adjustments have bolstered bets of 100 bps in 2024.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is churning in the midrange on Wednesday as markets buckle down for the wait to the kickoff of this year’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Summit on Thursday. Markets continue to look for firmer signs of the Federal Reserve (Fed) getting pushed into a rate cutting cycle in September, with bets on the rise of a 100 bps rate trim on September 18.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets kicked up their bets of a double rate cut from the Fed in September after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported a steep downside revision to Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) figures initially released in March. The BLS knocked over 800K jobs off of the March jobs report retroactively, sending rate trader bets of a 100 bps initial cut on September 18 up to roughly a third, with the remainder of the rate markets still expecting at least a 25 bps trim.
Dow Jones news
Despite testing middling waters, most of the Dow Jones is finding gains on Wednesday, with less than a third of the equity board declining during the midweek market session. American Express Co. (AXP) is down 3.3% to $244.62 per share, while 3M Co. (MMM) climbed around 1.5% to test $130.00 per share.
Read more: American Express suffers as Bank of America downgrades AXP on slower growth
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones is set to price in another middling day on Wednesday, and is poised to pop a spinning top candlestick after chalking in one of the index’s best weeks of the year. This week’s price action snapped a five-day winning streak, but bidding pressure continues to simmer as a pullback has yet to materialize.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 after setting a new 2024-high earlier in the day. The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as markets await FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD climbs to new yearly high above 1.3050
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3050. The US Dollar struggles to build on earlier recovery gains and helps the pair hold its ground. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting later in the day.
Gold stabilizes above $2,500
Gold retreats from the all-time-high it set above $2,530 and tests $2,500 in the American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.