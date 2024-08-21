American Express suffers as Bank of America downgrades AXP on slower growth, consumer weakness

- American Express gets uncommon downgrade from BofA Securities.
- AXP stock loses 3.7% on Wednesday despite index gains.
- BofA says that AXP is overvalued based on recent meager growth.
- Investors are excited about Fed Minutes and Jackson Hole Symposium this week.
American Express (AXP) stock was the lowest performing member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on Wednesday, shedding some 3.7% near lunchtime.
The underperformance coincided with the DJIA gaining ground amid market optimism over the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that begins on Thursday. But first, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Meeting Minutes from its most recent FOMC gathering will also be released later on Wednesday, and these discussions are expected to provide more evidence for an interest rate cut at the September meeting less than a month away.
Dow Jones Industrial Average coils ahead of Jackson Hole
Early in the session, the US Labor Department revised down the Nonfarm Payrolls Benchmark Revision for the 12 months to March 2024 by 818,000 jobs compared with an earlier estimate. The final estimate will come in February 2024, but the new figure tells investors and the Fed that the labor market may be worse than it seems, which is more reason to cut rates.
American Express stock news
Bank of America Securities is feeling the pressure of falling consumer spending and thinks American Express is likely to fall victim to it in the near future. On Wednesday, the sell-side outfit downgraded American Express from Buy to Neutral.
"While we maintain a favorable view of Amex’s execution and strategy long-term, recent commentary from retailers and travel companies suggests the spending backdrop is challenging, even for the high-end consumer," analyst Mihir Bhatia wrote in a client note regarding the downgrade.
In particular, Bhatia said that American Express was trading at too high of a multiple based on its somewhat slower billings growth. AXP stock is trading on Wednesday only slightly above its five-year average at 19 times earnings.
In the most recent quarter, Q2 2024, American Express saw revenue climb 8% YoY and billings slightly less than 6%.
Bhatia said to expect American Express to hit the lower range on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue for the full year as consumer spending pressure increases.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
American Express stock forecast
American Express stock's recent weakness comes after the stock has had a banner year in 2024. AXP shares are up more than 30% year to date and hover near all-time highs. So a pullback is no surprise, though value investors will want to argue that American Express is notably valued well below both Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).
AXP shares remain above both the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $242 and the 50-day SMA near $238. A break of either of these moving averages will put an immediate end to the uptrend and likely foment further selling. The uptrend already looks over since AXP stock put in a lower high on Monday and Tuesday.
Support now comes near the lower trendline at $226 and then at the lower end of the $220s where AXP saw lows during pullbacks on August 5 and in mid-June.
AXP daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 after setting a new 2024-high earlier in the day. The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as markets await FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD climbs to new yearly high above 1.3050
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at its highest level since July 2023 above 1.3050. The US Dollar struggles to build on earlier recovery gains and helps the pair hold its ground. The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting later in the day.
Gold stabilizes above $2,500
Gold retreats from the all-time-high it set above $2,530 and tests $2,500 in the American session on Wednesday. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.