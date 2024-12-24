Oil prices are rallying higher near 1%, with traders set to head into the Christmas holidays.

Markets are catching up on some headlines about further stimulus in China, one of the top global consumers.

The US Dollar Index trades just below its current two-year high as volatility winds down.

Crude Oil prices are trading higher on Tuesday with traders looking ahead to Christmas Eve rather than the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API). Even headlines of further stimulus in China are driving Oil prices higher in the US trading session: Chinese policymakers want to boost the economy with a 3 trillion Yuan bond injection, a move that should ramp up spending and result in a boost in demand for Oil from one of the world’s top consumers.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies – is residing just below the two-year high. The Greenback sees volatility die down in these final trading hours before Christmas. With its current position, a fresh two-year high could still be hit before the end of the year.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $69.95 and Brent Crude at $72.85

Oil news and market movers: China demand to swell

Policymakers in China are planning to sell a record 3 trillion Yuan ($411 billion) of special treasury bonds in 2025. The government seeks to support consumption subsidies, business equipment upgrades as well as investments in key technology and advanced manufacturing sectors, according to Reuters.

India’s state Oil refiners are finding it hard to buy the volume of Russian crude they need, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Methane emissions in the US Permian Oil basin plunged 26% last year as companies tightened operations and deployed new technology to stop leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, according to a study by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

At 21:30 GMT, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its weekly Crude Stockpile Change number. The previous week was a drawdown of 4.7 million barrels.

Oil Technical Analysis: Attempt for a close above $70

Crude Oil prices aren’t jumping significantly despite headlines that China is set to boost its local demand with a massive 3 trillion Yuan (CNH) injection. This should be beneficial for the local Oil demand as China is one of the world's biggest consumers. The fact that the stimulus plan still needs to be outlined further and that several market participants are not trading on Tuesday makes a big move in Oil prices very unlikely.

Looking up, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.76 and $71.46 (February 5 low) act as firm resistance levels nearby. Should more tailwinds emerge in support for Oil, the next pivotal level will be $75.27 (January 12 high). However, watch out for quick profit-taking as the year-end quickly approaches.

On the downside, $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 and during the last quarter of 2024 – is still the first solid support nearby. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75, followed by $64.38, the low from 2023.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart