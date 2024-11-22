Crude Oil back on track for 5% weekly gain after volatile Friday ride.

US PMI release revealed US economy exceptionalism back on track.

The US Dollar Index broke a fresh two-year high and gets to keep those gains heading into the last trading hours for this week.

Crude Oil price is set to close off this week above $70 after a week filled with headlines on ramped up tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries are rushing to get the tactical upper hand ahead of possible resolution talks once President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025. One of the new elements in the escalation is that Russia apparently has put a Polish (Poland is a NATO member) military base at the top of its target list for any subsequent retaliation if Ukraine attacks again, Yahoo News reports.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is firmly up after European preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers came in substantially below estimates in November. The data suggests that business activity in the Eurozone Manufacturing and Services sectors contracted, fueling the US exceptionalism with an inflow in the US Dollar. The US PMI numbers still supporting the inflow in the US Dollar after numbers were a beat on estimates across the board.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $70.69 and Brent Crude at $74.22

Oil news and market movers: OPEC meeting looks to be non event

In the next step in the escalation between Russia and Ukraine, Yahoo News reports that Russia has added a Polish military base to its list of targets for when Ukraine fires missiles again into Russia.

Bloomberg reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to have a security meeting later this Friday. The agenda is still yet to be confirmed.

OPEC+ delegates said they assume next month’s meeting on plans to restore Oil production will be held online rather than at their Vienna headquarters as originally planned, Reuters reports. The meeting is set to be held on December 1.

Oil-watchers are expecting for OPEC+ to delay further plans to revive production once again. The second quarter of 2025 is now the target, Bloomberg reports.

At 18:00 GMT, the weekly Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count is to be released. The previous count showed 478 rigs operational.

Oil Technical Analysis: Crude set to close in green this week

Crude Oil price is set to close this week on a high note, booking nearly 5% of gains. However, traders have been asking themselves if there is more upside to this tension-fueled trade. Several analysts have pointed out that these recent moves might have been the last few steps towards any deal, with both countries just trying to pick up the best possible cards to be used during any negotiations.

On the upside, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.13 was tested earlier on Friday, and we must see a daily close above it if Crude Oil prices want to head higher. Next up is the 100-day SMA at $72.77. The 200-day SMA at $76.45 is still far off, although it could be tested if tensions intensify further.

On the other side, traders need to look towards $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 – to find the first support. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75, followed by $64.38, the low from 2023.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart