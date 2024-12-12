Oil prices are for failing to hold on this week's winning streak.

The EIA report from Wednesday showed Cushing Crude Supply fell to a seven-year low.

The US Dollar Index trades stronger after the European Central Bank interest-rate decision failed to convince markets.

Crude Oil sees its attempts for booking a fourth straight day of gains failing, after a 2.5% price increase on Wednesday. The earlier surge came after the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that US stockpiles at Cushing plunged to just 22.9 million barrels, the lowest level since 2007. Meanwhile, Oil traders focus back on the latest forecasts from OPEC, which downwardly revised global Oil demand by 210,000 barrels per day. .

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies – is trading stronger after the European Central Bank (ECB) released its last policy decision for 2024, with an interest rate cut of 25 basis points, lowering the policy rate to 3%. In the US, Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data appeared to be enough for traders to raise bets on a rate cut for the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $69.11 and Brent Crude at $72.60.

Oil news and market movers: OPEC+ report sluggish

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) report on Wednesday revealed that stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, plunged by the most since early September after a 1.3 million barrel drawdown. That brings them to just 22.9 million barrels, their lowest seasonal level since 2007. Lower imports from Canada probably contributed to the draw, Bloomberg reports.

In its monthly report, The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) chopped projections for consumption growth in 2024 by 210,000 barrels a day to a total of 1.6 million barrels a day, Reuters reports. This means that OPEC has slashed its projections by 27% since July.

Russian Oil company Rosneft has agreed to supply about 500,000 bpd of crude to Indian refiner Reliance, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Oil Technical Analysis: Rally short lived

Crude Oil price popped higher as volumes start to diminish going into the year-end. Such a spike can happen when markets like the commodity sector are starting to see thinner volumes being traded. Should another leg higher take place this Thursday, the $71.50 level and beyond can not be ruled out before Christmas.

The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.04 is being tested and needs to see a hold and daily close above it in order to become support. Further up, $71.46 and the 100-day SMA at $71.19 will act as thick resistance. In case Oil traders can plough through that level, $75.27 is up next as a pivotal level.

On the downside, it is too early to see if that 55-day SMA will act as support at $70.04. That means that $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 – is still the first solid support nearby. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75 followed by $64.38, the low from 2023.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart