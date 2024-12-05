Oil prices turns positive with OPEC+ delegates confirming to Reuters a deal in principal is in place on a normalization delay.

OPEC+ is still discussing the time horizon of the already agreed delay.

The US Dollar Index remains steady in a tight range ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm payrolls release.

Crude Oil is turning green this Thursday with headlines emerging from the online OPEC+ meeting that is taking place at the time of writing. Several delegates confirmed to Reuters that a deal in principal is already in place for a delay. The only discussion point remains the timing. Several delegates confirmed to both Reuters and Bloomberg that a production normalization delay of three months is on the table for discussion at the moment.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies – is softening in very calm markets as the dust settles on the French political uncertainty after its government fell on Wednesday. Traders are sitting on their hands ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls release, the last one of the year. Overnight, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell kept his cards close to his chest on the odds for a December rate cut, while commenting that the US debt is becoming unsustainable and needs to be addressed.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $68.75 and Brent Crude at $72.65

Oil news and market movers: OPEC+ headline risk

Reuters reports that the OPEC+ meeting has begun at 11:00 GMT.

More headlines throughout this Thursday, with Reuters citing sources and delegates that an agreement in principal is there for a delay. The timing is still under discussion.

The overnight Crude stockpile change numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) were completely different from the numbers seen earlier this week from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Whereas the API saw a surprise build of 1.232 million barrels, the EIA number came in as a surprise drawdown of 5.073 million barrels.

OPEC+ is likely to extend their oil output cuts – originally scheduled to start in January – by at least three months, Reuters said in a Thursday report, citing OPEC+ sources.

Oil Technical Analysis: First signs not good

Crude Oil price might be undergoing a gruesome disappointment if OPEC+ is unable to overdeliver on market expectations. With several analysts penciling in a delay between three to six months, OPEC+ is forced to at least deliver a 6 months production normalization delay. Preferably even longer, with anything less than 6 months set to push Oil prices further down ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency.

With the leg lower this week, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $70.17 triggered a firm rejection on Wednesday. Should the OPEC+ communication be able to initiate a spike, look for $71.46 with the 100-day SMA at $71.65 as thick resistance. In case Oil traders can plough through that level, $75.27 is up next on the topside as pivotal level.

On the other side, traders see $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 – rapidly nearing. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75, followed by $64.38, the low from 2023 will quickly be tested for more downside.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart