- Oil prices are down by 0.5% on Monday, supported by the $70.00 big figure level for now.
- Traders are triming their Oil exposure ahead of year-end while Chinese Retail Sales growth came in far below expectations.
- The US Dollar Index trades just below 107.00 with traders rebalancing ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.
Crude Oil is testing vital support around $70.00, after selling pressure emerged on the back of Chinese Retail Sales data for November which dampened hopes for a speedy recovery in the region. The 3% growth was far below consensus and the situation is set to deteriorate further as tanker rates on key routes to China are falling to the lowest level this year, pointing to even more sluggish demand ahead.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies – is softer on Monday amid a recovery in the Euro (one of the main contributors in the Index). Germany’s preliminary reading of its Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December popped back to 51, out from contraction territory. Meanwhile, Germany is set to see its government toppled on Monday, with snap elections set for February 23 2025.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $70.25 and Brent Crude at $73.70.
Oil news and market movers: Dipping demand from the biggest Oil consumer
- Rates for transporting crude on the largest vessels from the Middle East to China, a benchmark route, have sunk by a third this year as demand in the top importer slows and OPEC+ delays the restart of idled supply, Bloomberg reports.
- The global Oil market is expected to remain well-supplied in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), even as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintains production cuts and demand projections show slight growth, Reuters reports.
- Recent China Crude Oil import data suggests a pickup, although storage data reveals a pickup in volumes as well, Reuters reports.
- Iranian crude exports to China have been disrupted by broader US sanctions on tankers, according to Vortexa Ltd., squeezing flows to the OPEC producer’s most important customer, Bloomberg reports.
Oil Technical Analysis: All the signs are there
Crude Oil prices are seeing their over 5% profitable rally stall and are giving back gains on Monday after Chinese Retail data revealed a slower-than-expected growth. This adds to doubts for the overall 2025 outlook, where a Chinese revival is one of the factors that is key to get the overall Oil consumption going up again. Should President-elect Donald Trump add further all the promised tariffs, Chinese Oil demand could deteriorate further in 2025.
Looking up, $71.46 and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $71.08 are acting as firm resistance levels on the upside. On Friday, already some selling pressure unfolded ahead of the 100-day SMA. In case Oil traders can plough through that level, $75.27 is up next as a pivotal level.
On the downside, it is too early to see if the 55-day SMA will be reclaimed again at $70.11. That means that $67.12 – a level that held the price in May and June 2023 – is still the first solid support nearby. In case that breaks, the 2024 year-to-date low emerges at $64.75 followed by $64.38, the low from 2023.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0500 on Monday after EU PMI data came in better than expected. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to cut rates if data confirm disinflation is on track. Market focus shifts to US PMI data.
Gold clings to mild gains above $2,650 as markets gear up for Fed
Gold opens the week on a moderately positive tone and trades above $2,650, favored by a mild US Dollar (USD) reversal amid lower US Treasury yields. The precious metal, however, is still close to recent lows following a 2.5% sell-off late last week.
Bitcoin rises to new all-time of $106,600, then corrects as markets focus on Fed
Bitcoin price retreats on Monday after reaching a new all-time high (ATH) of $106,648 in the early Asian session. The main factor impacting BTC price this week is likely to be the decision of the US Fed on interest rates on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.