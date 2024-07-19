China’s Senior Party Official: Economic recovery is not strong enough

At the Third Plenum conference on Friday, China's senior party official said that the economic recovery is not strong enough.
Additional takeaways
Need to implement macro policies more effectively..
Should speed up the issuance and use of special bonds.
Should give full play to the role of fiscal funds in leveraging economic growth and structural adjustment.
Monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, accurate and effective.
Maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity.
Should increase policy support so that enterprises and consumers tangibly benefit.
Make good use of funds from ultra-long term special bonds.
Should increase residents' property income through multiple channels.
Will improve the long-term expansion of consumption.
Will improve the mechanism for promoting high-quality full employment.
We should speed up the construction of a new model for real estate development.
Eliminate the past high debt, high turnover and high leverage model.
Build a model that better meets the expectations of the people, better mets demand for improved housing.
Need to establish appropriate financing, taxation, land sales systems.
High quality development of real estate still has considerable room for development.
We will expand domestic demand, especially consumer demand.
We should stabilise the basic situation of foreign trade and investment.
China's economy is big, with great potential for domestic demand.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is unimpressed by these Chinese resolutions, licking its wounds near 0.6700, at the time of writing.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays weak near 0.6700 amid sustained USD strength, cautious mood
AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.6700 in the Asian session on Friday, a little impressed by encouraging comments from China's official. The risk-off impulse assists the safe-haven US Dollar in building on the previous rebound, weighing on the pair.
USD/JPY eases below 157.50 after Japan's warnings
USD/JPY is easing below 157.50 in Asian trading on Friday, with the Japanese Yen gaining ground on warnings from the authorities. Broad US Dollar strength and higher US Treasury bond yields, however, keep the pair afloat ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold price drops to multi-day low amid modest USD strength
Gold price corrects further from the record high amid some follow-through USD buying. September Fed rate cut bets should cap the USD and help limit losses for the XAU/USD. The technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying near $2,400.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin faces resistance around the $65,000 mark
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices encountered rejections upon reaching resistance levels near $65,000 and $3,530, respectively. Meanwhile, Ripple price might undergo a pullback towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.480 before potentially resuming its upward momentum.
Doom and gloom into the end of the week
Investors have become more distressed into the end of the week, and this distressed sentiment has translated to some very clear risk off flow opening renewed demand for the US Dollar and downside pressure on US equities.