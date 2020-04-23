China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 22 vs 30 a day earlier.

Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Key notes

China reports 6 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 22 vs 23 a day earlier.

China reports no new deaths in Mainland from virus outbreak as of end-April 22 vs zero a day earlier.

China says 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland reported as of end-April 22 vs 42 a day earlier.

China says total of 82,798 coronavirus cases in mainland China reported as of end-April 22.

China says total of 4,632 deaths from coronavirus outbreak reported in mainland China as of end-April 22.

