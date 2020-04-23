Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Key notes
- China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 22 vs 30 a day earlier.
- China reports 6 new imported coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 22 vs 23 a day earlier.
- China reports no new deaths in Mainland from virus outbreak as of end-April 22 vs zero a day earlier.
- China says 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in mainland reported as of end-April 22 vs 42 a day earlier.
- China says total of 82,798 coronavirus cases in mainland China reported as of end-April 22.
- China says total of 4,632 deaths from coronavirus outbreak reported in mainland China as of end-April 22.
Chinese economy under the spotlight
Meanwhile, there is a focus on the Chinese economy and its growth rates are being forecasted by economists as follows:
- Resters Poll: China economy to grow 1.3% YoY in 2Q20, grow 5.3% in Q3 (vs. 3.5%; 5.9% in April 14 poll
Commodity currencies are under pressure with AUD/NZD rallying to fresh highs: AUD/NZD testing highest levels since November 2019
