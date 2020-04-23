Resters Poll: China economy to grow 1.3% YoY in 2Q20, grow 5.3% in Q3 (vs. 3.5%; 5.9% in April 14 poll)

Analysts at Reuters have conducted a poll which has resulted in the forecast that the Chinese economy will slowly recover from its first quarterly contraction since current records began.
However, the economists predicted in a Reuters poll warned of a likely recession if conditions worsen again from the global coronavirus pandemic.
Key notes
- The poll found China's gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to grow just 1.3% in the current quarter on a year earlier, after contracting 6.8% in January-March.
- Reflecting the heightened uncertainty, forecasts for second quarter GDP growth ranged from -5.0% to +5.0%, with economists based in mainland China providing all of the more optimistic predictions. The poll of more than 40 economists in mainland China and beyond was taken April 20-22.
- At a time when countries around the world are considering how to ease their lockdowns of businesses and households, China earlier this month lifted its lockdown of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and announced it would fully restore rail, flight and freight operations by the end of April.
- The Chinese authorities have also allowed factories to resume production and reopen businesses, leading to a recovery in manufacturing activity in March for the first time this year in the world's second-largest economy.
- But while China's economy is starting up again much earlier than major economies in Europe and the United States, which are still struggling with high reported infections and deaths from COVID-19, the outlook has deteriorated significantly with successive downgrades.
- The contraction just recently reported for Q1 was only a few tenths of a percentage point lower than the median 6.5% shrinkage forecast in a Reuters poll published on April 14.
- Under a worst-case scenario, Q2 GDP is forecast to contract 1.0%, according to the median view, which would mean two consecutive quarters of contraction, the textbook definition of a recession used by most economists.
Commodity-FX in focus
Meanwhile, China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in Mainland as of end-April 22 vs 30 a day earlier and commodity currencies are under pressure with AUD/NZD rallying to fresh highs:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.