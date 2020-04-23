- AUD/NZD rallied to fresh weekly highs in volatile markets.
- USD spike in Asia, weighing on commodity-FX.
AUD/NZD is rallying to fresh highs of 1.0638 as we see some activity in Asia in the antipodeans ahead of the Australian Trade Balance while the US dollar spikes towards the previous day's highs. DXY is printing 10.48 the high, AUD/USD 0.6292 the low and NZD/USD 0.5920.
AUD/NZD is printing the highest levels since November 2019 with markets anticipating the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to be more dovish that the Reserve Bank of Australia. All in all, both the NZD and AUD are contending with the same global forces. To date, both nations have done a good job on containing the spread of COVID-19, but it will boil down to the social distancing impact and the global economic shutdown.
What will be interesting to see is if its two major trade partners, China and Australia, can emerge from the locks downs simultaneously and maintain its own eco-trading environment in tact. China is ahead of the pack, both New Zealand and Australia are relatively unscathed of the virus compared to the rest o the developed world - so there is something about that which is promising for commodities and trade in the Asia Pacific.
Risk-on, risk-off, AUD and NZD tugged and pulled
Additionally, the acute stage of the COVID-19 crisis may be passing according to analysts at ANZ Bank. "While not necessarily imminent, we see a number of challenges still on the horizon. The global recovery is likely to be slower and shallower than hoped, and solvency is the issue that will come into focus. This will test the markets’ beliefs in central bank omnipotence."
However, the analysts also warned that a "renewed selloff in risk, triggered by solvency rather than liquidity concerns, will be sufficient to drive both the AUD and the NZD to fresh lows. But the degree of uncertainty around this is high and, for now, sentiment towards both currencies is positive. As such, we are raising our Q2 forecasts, and see new lows in both currencies in Q3."
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0402
|Daily SMA50
|1.0366
|Daily SMA100
|1.0386
|Daily SMA200
|1.051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.063
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0522
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0421
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0536
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.