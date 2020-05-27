China is trying its best to protect Hong Kong from instability – The Global Times

The war of words and Chinese propaganda is heating up between the US and China.

The Global Times reports that the US has "hidden key information and failed to handle the pandemic properly, leading to the global health crisis. Lawmakers said Chinese citizens & companies should have the right to sue the US government."

The Global Times has also stated that the "central government of China is trying its best to protect Hong Kong from instability and riots regardless of pressure from the West; the US is taking actions to harm the Hong Kong' economy, so Hong Kong's people with common sense will see “who is really helping Hong Kong."

