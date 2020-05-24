China's plan of national security law in Hong Kong puts Trump in an unwelcome spot with Xi

- The weekend sees the first protests of 2020 in Hong Kong.
- Chinese government threatens Hong Kong's autonomy and civil liberties.
- Pro-lawmakers are seeking a one country one system regime.
- The proposal has provoked outrage in Congress, markets will respond.
It has been brewing. Relations between China and much of the Western world have taken a turn for the worst in recent days and the weekend news is likely to have the financial and commodity markets on the back foot as we open for trade for the new week.
We are seeing the first protests of 2020 in Hong Kong where thousands of protesters took to the streets to oppose the Chinese government's move to impose a controversial national security law, which threatens the city's autonomy and civil liberties.
China announced last Thursday that its plans to introduce the new national security law in Hong Kong which is expected to ban sedition, secession and subversion against Beijing. It will also enable mainland Chinese national security agencies to operate in the city for the first time.
Pro-lawmakers are seeking a one country one system regime and one which will be written into law within a week, bypassing the city's legislature, as a result of the National Peoples Congress. The law will also enable mainland Chinese national security agencies to operate in the city for the first time.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that Beijing must institute the law in Hong Kong without delay, arguing that it is the role of China's central government to create a safeguard and enforcement mechanism for national security.
"We must get it done without the slightest delay," Wang said.
Announcements sparked an immediate outcry
Wang argues that the law will create more stability and confidence in the Special Administrative Region and provide a better environment for security. However, the announcements sparked immediate outcry from opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong, human rights groups and multiple international governments.
Beijing’s move to tighten its grip on Hong Kong drew swift condemnation from US officials:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the proposed national security law. Pompeo is warning that the passage of the legislation would be a "death knell" for Hong Kong's autonomy. The US stands "with the people of Hong Kong," Pompeo proclaimed.
The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law,
– Pompeo said.
The straw that broke the camel's back?
The proposal has provoked outrage in Congress where bipartisan support has mounted-up quickly for new sanctions on Chinese officials and entities. Some senators calling for sanctions, but the US President Donald Trump is reluctant to jeopardize his ties to President Xi Jinping.
To date, Trump who has shown a lack of interest in Hong Kong’s plight. There has been an overwhelming desire to carry out terms of a trade deal with Beijing. However, this latest move could well precipitate a crisis in US-China relations – it could well be the straw that broke the camel's back – Trump is already seeking compensation for what he calls the Chinese flu.
“I think President Trump is going to be at the end of his goodwill with Xi here,” said Stephen Bannon, a former top Trump strategist and China’s Communist leadership hardliner. “It’s an outrage,” he said of Beijing’s proposed new security powers over Hong Kong.
So, far, the protests have been less violent than those of during the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China last June. No rubber bullets have been reported, only tear gas, although an online stream has shown protesters throwing objects at police.
"One country, two systems" requires the protection of a national security law to operate smoothly. US hopes HongKong's elections produce pro-US forces in power, thus enabling the US to manipulate HK's affairs. It just won't work: Editor-in-Chief, Hu Xijin, of The Global Times tweeted earlier today.
Market implications
Bearish:
This evokes insecurity in the markets as risks of a US-China conflict and renewed Hong Kong protests grow. The start to the week will likely kick off on a sour note and risk-off. In response to Thursday's announcement by Beijing, markets were on the back foot, especially those in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 5.56% by the close on Friday.
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday said China’s proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions and threaten the city’s status as a financial hub. Such an outcome would impact financial markets.
As for FX, AUD trades as a proxy to global trade and what happens between the US and China:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.
GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls
Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.
WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week
Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report. US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.
Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765
XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.