Pompeo: China in the past year 'has shed any pretense' that people of Hong Kong enjoy high degree of autonomy – Reuters

Reuters reports that the US State Sec. Pompeo says China in the past year 'has shed any pretense' that people of hong kong enjoy high degree of autonomy required by law.
The headline follows earlier news that Pomero has certified to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and does not warrant special treatment under US law.
Risks to financial markets are significant. More on that here:
Chart of the Week analysis from the open of this week stated that the US and Chinese tensions are at the forefront of markets.
- China's plan of national security law in Hong Kong puts Trump in an unwelcome spot with Xi
- The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
In other headlines, The Global Times reports that the US has "hidden key information and failed to handle the pandemic properly, leading to the global health crisis. Lawmakers said Chinese citizens & companies should have the right to sue the US government."
The Global Times has also stated that the "central government of China is trying its best to protect Hong Kong from instability and riots regardless of pressure from the West; the US is taking actions to harm the Hong Kong' economy, so Hong Kong's people with common sense will see “who is really helping Hong Kong."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with modest gains around 1.1000
The market’s sentiment seesawed between hopes and fears, with US-China tensions spurring some demand for the greenback during US trading hours. Nevertheless, the greenback edged lower against the common currency after the EU Commission announced a rescue fund.
AUD/USD holds above the critical 0.6600 threshold
After reaching a fresh multi-week high of 0.6679 against its American rival, the Aussie was undermined by falling commodities prices. Still, bulls retain control of the pair.
Separating economic fact and fiction
The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility. Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom.
Gold picks up as market sentiment sours
XAU/USD has bounced up from two-week lows sub $1700 on Wednesday and is turning positive on the daily charts. The precious metal has reached $1,712 area, appreciating about $15 during the US session...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.